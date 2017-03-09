Sunworks to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions, announced that Jim Nelson, Chief Executive Officer and Paul McDonnel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 29th Annual Roth Conference at 7:30 a.m. (PT) on Monday, March 13, 2017 and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.

The audio of the Company's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth31/sunw and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The slides of the presentation will be available at http://ir.sunworksusa.com.

The conference will be held March 12-15, 2017 at The Ritz Carlton, located at 1 Ritz Carlton Drive in Dana Point, Calif. and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact conference@roth.com or your ROTH representative at (800) 933-6830.

About the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

This conference is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. Following the success of previous years' events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 500 participating companies and over 4,000 attendees, will feature presentations from hundreds of public and private companies in a variety of sectors including Healthcare Technology, Internet & Media, Cleantech, Industrial Growth & Solar, Consumer, Oil & Gas / Mining & Minerals and Business Services. ROTH combines company presentations, one-on-one and small group meetings and panel discussions.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com.