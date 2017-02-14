Super Bowl Quarterback Vince Ferragamo Joins eXp Realty

Will Build Real Estate Team Across Markets with Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®

BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - eXpWorld Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXPI) announced today that real estate veteran and former quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, Vince Ferragamo, has joined eXp Realty, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®.

"eXp Realty is exciting to me because the company recognizes and believes as I do that when good people work together with shared purpose and common goals there is nothing that cannot be achieved," said Ferragamo. "There are good real estate professionals across this country who have expressed interest in being part of the Ferragamo real estate brand but until the eXp opportunity presented itself, I didn't have a way in which to work with, learn from, collaborate with or coach agents outside of Southern California. I am excited to be part of the team, part of the family and someone who can both participate in agent ownership as well as introduce it to others."

"Vince understands the value of teamwork as well as anyone and knows how to lead teams to achieve success," said eXp Realty CEO, Jason Gesing. "From his success in sports and business to his tireless dedication to causes he cares about and supports through his foundation, Vince is a tremendous representation of and perfect addition to the eXp Realty team and our family of agent owners."

Ferragamo is perhaps most recognized for his 10 year career in the National Football League during which he set numerous team records for the Los Angeles Rams. Today, he remains the only quarterback ever to lead the Rams to the Superbowl. Ferragamo also played one season for the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.

Ferragamo has been active in the real estate industry ever since his retirement from the NFL as a brokerage owner and as a professional in service to his clients. Ferragamo remains active in the football community, both with the Rams, and in appearances with KABC, CBS, and FOX Sports.

Ferragamo is very active within the greater Los Angeles community and lends his efforts to numerous charitable organizations including the Special Olympics; the Speech & Language Development Center; the Alzheimer's Association; the Boys and Girls Club; and, the Ronald McDonald House. In addition, The Ferragamo Foundations sponsors the "Fight with Grace" annual luncheon benefiting the Orange Coast Memorial Foundation and their fight against breast cancer.

Ferragamo plans to attend the company's 3rd annual meeting of present and future agent owners and shareholders, scheduled for April 27-28 in Coronado, California.

To learn more about the Ferragamo Group at eXp Realty contact Nelida Mora at nelida.mora@exprealty.com or 714-993-7772.

