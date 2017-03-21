Super Lawyer Diana Zitser, Recognized as One of the "Top 50 Women in Southern California, 2017"

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Attorney Diana Zitser, a Certified Family Law Specialist since 2002, today announced that she has been recognized by Super Lawyers of Southern California for their annual list, "Top 50 Women in Southern California, 2017." This is Attorney Zitser's third Super Lawyer award. Ms. Zitser is an "AV Preeminent" rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest rating a lawyer or a law firm can receive for legal ability and ethical standards. Additionally, she has a perfect "10" rating from Avvo for peer recognition and client satisfaction, which led to her receipt of Avvo's "Clients' Choice Award" in 2016.

The Law Offices of Diana P. Zitser, APC is a highly respected and well-known Los Angeles-based law firm, known for its specialty in all aspects of Family Law. With nearly 20 years' experience, Ms. Zitser has successfully represented clients on all type of family law matters ranging from high-net-worth divorces to later-in-life divorces, legal separations, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, custody and move-away cases and determination of spousal and child support.

Commenting on being listed among the Top 50 Women in Southern California, Attorney Zitser states, "I'm honored to be part of this esteemed group of women who are all accomplished lawyers in their chosen fields. This recognition is an achievement that measures, not only the high quality of legal service we provide, but also the consistency in performance of our work. In accepting this honor, I'd like to acknowledge my amazing legal team at the firm as well as the many top-notch forensic experts we employ when representing our clients; it is truly a team effort."

Southern California Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in Southern California receive this distinction. Those Southern California lawyers who receive the highest point totals during the nomination, research and peer review process are further recognized in Southern California Super Lawyers' Top Lists.

Before being named a "Super Lawyer," Ms. Zitser was one of Super Lawyers' "Rising Star" recipients. Since that time, she has been recognized as one of the: "Top 25 Lawyers in the San Fernando Valley" (San Fernando Business Journal), "Ten Most Dependable Family Law Attorneys of the West" (Forbes Magazine), and "The Best Divorce Lawyers in Los Angeles," 2016 & 2017 (Expertise.com). In 2016, she received LiveWire's "Global Award" and, most recently, the Law Offices of Diana P. Zitser was named, "Family Law Firm of the Year, 2017" by Lawyer Issue Magazine.

Ms. Zitser received her Juris Doctorate degree from Southwestern School of Law in 1997 and has since, served as a member of the State Bar of California (Member, Family Law Section. An advocate for giving back to her community, Ms. Zitser serves on the board of the non-profit organization, "CMomA" (www.cmoma.org), which offers support to childless individuals and couples who seek to adopt children in need.

For more information, visit: http://www.zitserlaw.com.