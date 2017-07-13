SuperCom Group Wins Multi-Year National Electronic Monitoring Contract in Denmark

SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite expands into new European Country

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - SuperCom ( NASDAQ : SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors, today announced that it has secured, together with its local partner, a contract with the Ministry of Justice of Denmark to deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite, a solution aimed at increasing public safety, reducing prison overcrowding and lowering recidivism by tracking and monitoring public offenders.

The comprehensive nationwide program, set to encompass all electronic monitoring (EM) of offender programs within the country, is planned to monitor up to 1000 enrollees simultaneously, and approximately 500 enrollees simultaneously in the initial deployment period. SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity electronic monitoring solution, which will include home detention, and monitoring inside designated departure facilities.

The incumbent vendor who held this contract for the past twelve years, as well as another industry leader took part in the competitive bid, which included negotiations with the contracting authority. The contract is spread over a term of 4 years, including an initial deployment period followed by 43 months of ongoing service. The budget consists mainly of costs for purchasing the electronic monitoring system and equipment, as well as recurring maintenance and support charges. The contract has been signed, and SuperCom expects to deploy the program and start generating recurring revenues within 3 months.

"This national program represents an important win for us, signaling the market's recognition of our superior products and technologies and strategically positioning us to win additional tenders in well-established EM national programs in the Europe region," commented Mr. Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This national program marks the expansion of our proprietary EM technology into yet another new and important European country, replacing a large incumbent based on the quality of our products, services and technology, and demonstrating that more and more governments around the world view our solution as the leading solution for their national electronic monitoring needs."

The public safety market for electronic monitoring and offender tracking is projected to grow in excess of $6 billion by 2018.

"With the strong market demand for EM technology and products, we see significant near and long-term opportunities to further expand our presence in this market and are actively bidding for EM projects in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia," Arie concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which introduces a long list of innovative features for House Arrest, GPS Tracking, Domestic Violence and Inmate Monitoring programs.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secured Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers advanced, secure mobile payments ranging from mobile wallet to mobile POS, using a set of components and platforms to enable secure mobile payments and financial services. SuperCom is a global provider of a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile PureSecurity advanced solutions suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website: http://www.supercom.com

