SuperCom Subsidiary LCA Wins New Contract Valued at up to $3.4 million in California

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - SuperCom ( NASDAQ : SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors announced today that its subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has secured a contract to provide pretrial and early intervention court services, as well as electronic monitoring services, to the Alameda County Probation Department in Northern California, further expanding its presence in the state. The contract was granted after a formal and competitive bidding process. The contract is valued at up to $3.4 million over a 4-year period consisting of a 2-year initial term with an optional extension of 2 years. The contract has been executed and the program is expected to finish deployment and start generating recurring revenues by September 2017.

Under the contract, LCA will run a comprehensive pretrial and early intervention program providing evidence-based and individualized programing paired with electronic monitoring services that contribute to a reduction in recidivism. The program utilizes GPS tracking as a surveillance solution tracking those in the community who are awaiting trial.

"We are pleased to have been awarded this new program from an existing county, which expands our presence and validates the quality and scope of our services as well as the satisfaction of our customers," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom America.

"This program complements LCA's existing day reporting program, which has been operating in Alameda County since 2015. The exceptional work of our staff and partner agencies, as well as our performance on similar contracts throughout California, contributed to LCA's selection by Alameda County. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and state-of-the-art electronic monitoring capabilities to develop and implement another world class program," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for more than 25 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans.

LCA's website: http://www.lcaservices.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.