Superior announces participation in the RBC Capital Markets Small Cap Conference and updated investor presentation

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Superior Plus Corp. (TSX:SPB) ("Superior") is pleased to announce participation at the RBC Capital Markets Small Cap Conference in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Superior will be undertaking a series of meetings with institutional investors while at this conference, and Superior's Senior Vice President and CFO, Beth Summers, will be participating in a fireside chat. Interested parties are invited to view Superior's updated investor presentation on Superior's website at www.superiorplus.com.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.