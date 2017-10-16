Superior Plus Announces Closing of Senior Unsecured Note Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) (TSX:SPB) is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Superior Plus LP (Superior LP), has closed on its previously announced private placement of CDN $150 million principal amount of 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes (the Notes) due February 27, 2024 (the Offering). Superior LP intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of Superior's issued and outstanding 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2019 (of which there is $97 million aggregate principal amount outstanding) (the 6.00% Debentures), and to initially repay drawn amounts under Superior LP's syndicated revolving credit facility, which can be redrawn for general corporate purposes. The redemption date in respect of the 6.00% Debentures is November 15, 2017.

The Offering was underwritten by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., as joint book-running managers and Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., AltaCorp Capital Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited. and Cormark Securities Inc. as co-managers.

The offer and sale of the Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or applicable state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to purchase, the Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful.

About Superior

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included herein is forward-looking, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information is typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Superior believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not be achieved. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Offering and the expected use of the proceeds raised in connection therewith.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's goals, plans and range of expectations for the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Superior does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.