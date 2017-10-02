Superior Plus Announces Completion of the Acquisition of R.W. Earhart

October 02, 2017 18:17 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Superior Plus Corp. (TSX:SPB) ("Superior") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart Company for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US $38.0 million. The purchase price was paid with cash from Superior's credit facility.
About the Corporation
Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.
