Superior Plus Corp. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results, Confirms 2017 Financial Outlook and Introduces 2018 Financial Outlook

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior") (TSX:SPB) announced today the financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

"Superior has made significant progress in 2017 towards achieving our Evolution 2020 goal of increasing 2016 EBITDA from operations in the range of $50 million to $150 million by the end of 2020. The anticipated EBITDA contribution from the acquisition of Canwest Propane, including synergies, the five tuck-in acquisitions completed in our Energy Distribution and Specialty Chemicals businesses and the improvement in the chlor-alkali markets experienced in 2017 moves us solidly towards the higher end of the range," said Luc Desjardins, Superior's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to complete the acquisition of Canwest Propane during the third quarter with a favourable outcome from the Competition Bureau review and the ability to deliver on the estimated run-rate synergies of $20 million within 20 months of closing."

Financial Highlights

Achieved Adjusted Operating Cash Flow ("AOCF") per share before transaction and other costs of $0.11, an 83% increase over the prior year quarter of $0.06 per share due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, offset in part by higher interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $11.4 million or 65% over the prior year quarter due to realized gains on foreign exchange hedging contracts compared to realized losses in the prior year quarter, higher EBITDA from operations for Specialty Chemicals, income associated with the Canwest Propane transaction and lower corporate costs, partially offset by lower EBITDA from operations for Energy Distribution.

EBITDA from operations for the Specialty Chemicals business increased $4.3 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to higher chlor-alkali gross profit related to increased demand, partially offset by higher operating costs.

EBITDA from operations for the Energy Distribution business decreased $3.7 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to lower gross profit in the supply portfolio management segment of Canadian propane distribution related to weaker market fundamentals and modestly lower gross profit in the U.S. refined fuels ("USRF") business related to the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar on U.S. denominated gross profit.

On August 1, 2017 Superior entered into an agreement with the Canada Revenue Agency (the "CRA") regarding its objection to the tax consequences of Superior's corporate conversion transaction on December 31, 2008. Following the quarter end, Superior received approximately $26 million in refunds from the CRA and the remaining $7 million from provincial tax agencies is anticipated to be refunded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Strategic Growth and Evolution 2020 Initiatives

On August 1, 2017, Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., a subsidiary of Superior closed the acquisition of the assets of Yankee Propane Inc. ("Yankee") and Virginia Propane Inc. ("Virginia") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US $31.5 million.

On September 27, 2017 Superior received Competition Bureau approval for the acquisition of Canwest Propane ("Canwest") and closed on the acquisition of Canwest. As part of the consent agreement with the Competition Bureau, Superior agreed to divest 14 locations from the combined Superior Propane and Canwest footprint. The estimated impact from the required divestitures is less than 5% of the Canwest Adjusted EBITDA based on the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2017.

On October 2, 2017, Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., closed the acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart for an aggregate purchase price of US $38.0 million. The acquisition of R.W. Earhart is anticipated to add approximately 12,600 residential and commercial customers and 47.3 million litres of retail propane sales in Ohio, a new region for Superior's Energy Distribution business.

On October 31, 2017, Superior Plus U.S. Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Superior Plus LP, closed the acquisition of International Dioxcide. Inc. ("IDI") from the LANXESS Corporation. The IDI acquisition was Superior's fifth tuck-in during 2017, exceeding Superior's Evolution 2020 goal of 2 – 4 tuck-ins per year.

2017 and 2018 Financial Outlook

Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75 before transaction and other costs. See "2017 and 2018 Financial Outlook" for further details.

Superior is introducing its 2018 Financial Outlook of AOCF per share of $1.65 to $1.95, an 11% increase compared to the 2017 Financial Outlook based on the midpoint of the respective financial outlooks. Superior is also introducing 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295 million to $335 million. See "2017 and 2018 Financial Outlook" for further details.

Financial Overview

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue (1) 465.5 429.0 1,616.1 1,440.6 Gross Profit (1) 133.6 119.1 497.3 462.8 Net earnings (loss) (124.8 ) 52.8 (73.2 ) 137.0 Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $ (0.87 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.97 Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.87 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.94 EBITDA from operations (1)(2) 29.8 29.2 190.0 182.5 Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) 29.0 17.6 188.5 144.8 Net cash flows from operating activities 4.9 32.1 153.6 160.9 Net cash flows from operating activities per share – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 1.08 $ 1.13 Net cash flows from operating activities per share – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ 1.03 $ 1.09 AOCF before transaction and other costs (2)(3)(4) 15.0 8.0 151.8 112.5 AOCF before transaction and other costs per share – basic (2)(3)(4) $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 1.06 $ 0.79 AOCF before transaction and other costs per share – diluted (2)(3)(4) $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 1.05 $ 0.79 AOCF (2) (4.5 ) (13.3 ) 123.4 71.2 AOCF per share – basic and diluted (2)(4) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.86 $ 0.50 Cash dividends declared 25.7 25.5 77.1 76.7 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.54

(1) Revenue, gross profit, EBITDA from operations, Adjusted EBITDA, AOCF and AOCF per share for 2016 have been restated to exclude the results of Construction Products Distribution ("CPD"). Refer to "Basis of Presentation" in the third quarter Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for further details. (2) EBITDA from operations, Adjusted EBITDA and AOCF are non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details and the MD&A for reconciliations. (3) Transaction and other costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 are related to the acquisition of Canwest Propane and tuck-in acquisitions. Transaction and other costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 are related to the terminated acquisition of Canexus Corporation and the divestiture of CPD. Refer to "Transaction and Other Costs" in the MD&A for further details. (4) The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 is 142.8 million (September 30, 2016 – 142.6 and 141.9 million respectively). The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, is 148.6 million (September 30, 2016 – 148.4 and 147.7 million respectively).

Segmented Information

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (millions of dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 EBITDA from operations(1) Energy Distribution 0.2 3.9 99.1 107.6 Specialty Chemicals 29.6 25.3 90.9 74.9 29.8 29.2 190.0 182.5

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Operational and Business Highlights

Energy Distribution

Gross profit for the third quarter decreased $3.8 million to $77.0 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower gross profits for the Canadian propane distribution business.

Gross profit for the Canadian propane distribution business of $51.4 million was $2.0 million or 4% lower than the prior year quarter due to a decrease in average margins, partially offset by an increase in sales volumes. Sales volumes increased 59 million litres or 25% primarily due to higher wholesale volumes. Average margins for the third quarter were 17.5 cents per litre compared to 22.8 cents per litre in the prior year. The decrease in average margins was primarily due to the impact of weaker basis differentials and market fundamentals on the supply portfolio management business and sales mix. Average retail margins were consistent with the prior year quarter. Average margins for the first nine months of 2017 were 19.1 cents per litre compared to 23.0 cents per litre in the prior comparable period.

Gross profit for the USRF business of $19.5 million was $0.3 million or 2% lower than the prior year quarter primarily due to the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar on U.S. denominated gross profit and a decrease in sales volumes, partially offset by an increase in average unit margins. Sales volumes decreased 48 million litres or 15% primarily due to lower wholesale volumes related to sales initiatives focused on reducing low margin sales exposure. Average margins were 7.1 cents per litre compared to 6.2 cents per litre in the prior year quarter. The increase in average margins was due to sales mix, and sales and marketing initiatives in the retail heating oil, commercial and wholesale, partially offset by the impact of the stronger Canadian dollar.

Due to the seasonal nature of heating related volumes weather in the third quarter did not have a material impact on Energy Distribution results.

Other services gross profit of $6.1 million was $1.5 million or 20% lower than the prior year quarter related to work on a large-scale project in the prior year.

Cash operating and administrative costs of $76.8 million were consistent with the prior year quarter.

Specialty Chemicals

Chemical revenue was $155.9 million in the third quarter, $4.0 million or 3% higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase in chlor-alkali sales volumes and pricing.

Gross profit was $64.5 million in the third quarter, $6.6 million or 11% higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to the increase in chlor-alkali gross profits. Chlor-alkali gross profit increased due to higher sales volumes and netbacks. Chlor-alkali sales volumes were 9% higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to increased caustic potash volumes related to agricultural demand and hydrochloric acid volumes related to demand from the U.S. oil and gas sector. Caustic soda netbacks increased 17% compared to the prior year quarter due to strong demand in North America and for exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast, and hydrochloric acid netbacks increased 19% due to strong demand from the oil and gas sector. Sodium chlorate gross profits were modestly higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to a decrease in production costs.

Cash operating and administrative expenses were $34.9 million in the third quarter, an increase of $2.3 million or 7% compared to the prior year primarily due to higher distribution costs.

Income from Canwest Propane

Canwest contributed $2.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter. Canwest Adjusted EBITDA will be reported as part of the Canadian propane distribution results in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Corporate Related

Corporate costs were $5.5 million, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to lower professional fees, partially offset by higher long-term incentive costs related to the increase in the share price. Corporate costs exclude one-time transaction and other costs of $19.5 million related to the acquisition of Canwest Propane and tuck-in acquisitions.

Interest expense was $12.4 million, an increase of $3.7 million compared to the prior year quarter due to higher average debt levels and higher average effective interest rates.

Superior had realized gains on foreign currency hedging contracts of $1.8 million compared to realized losses of $5.5 million in the prior year quarter due to the increase in Superior's effective average hedge rate.

2017 and 2018 Financial Outlook

Superior expects 2017 AOCF per share to $1.50 to $1.75, consistent with the financial outlook provided at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Superior is introducing its 2018 financial outlook of AOCF per share of $1.65 to $1.95, an 11% increase compared to the 2017 financing outlook using the midpoint of the respective financial outlooks. Superior is also introducing 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295 million to $335 million. Superior's key assumptions related to the updated financial outlook are:

EBITDA from operations for Energy Distribution is anticipated to be higher than 2017. The increase in anticipated EBITDA is primarily due to the results from Canwest and anticipated synergies of $5 to $10 million realized in 2018 and the results from the tuck-in acquisitions completed in 2017. Supply market fundamentals in the Canadian propane distribution business are anticipated to be consistent with 2017. Average weather, as measured by degree days, for 2018 is anticipated to be consistent with the five-year average.

EBITDA from operations for Specialty Chemicals is anticipated to be consistent to modestly lower than 2017. Sodium chlorate EBITDA is anticipated to be lower than 2017 as modest improvements in sodium chlorate pricing are expected to be offset by increases in electricity mill rates and the impact of a weaker U.S. dollar compared to 2017. Chlor-alkali EBITDA is anticipated to be higher than 2017 due to an increase in sales volumes and pricing.

Corporate costs are anticipated to be consistent with 2017.

Interest expense is anticipated to increase due to higher average debt levels related to the Canwest acquisition and tuck-in acquisitions.

Total Debt and Leverage

Total debt as at September 30, 2017 was $1,019.5 million, an increase of $477.8 million compared to total debt of $541.7 million as at December 31, 2016. Total debt was higher primarily due to the Canwest acquisition and tuck-in acquisitions completed in the first nine months, partially offset by cash flows from operating activities.

Total debt to adjusted EBITDA (1) for the trailing twelve months as at September 30, 2017 was 3.4x, compared to 2.1x at December 31, 2016. Total debt to adjusted EBITDA is currently above the long-term target of 3.0x. Superior anticipates the total debt to EBITDA ratio will be in the range of 3.2x to 3.6x at December 31, 2017.

for the trailing twelve months as at September 30, 2017 was 3.4x, compared to 2.1x at December 31, 2016. Total debt to adjusted EBITDA is currently above the long-term target of 3.0x. Superior anticipates the total debt to EBITDA ratio will be in the range of 3.2x to 3.6x at December 31, 2017. Superior anticipates total debt to Adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of 3.0x to 3.4x at December 31, 2018. See "Debt Management Update" in the MD&A.

(1) Pro forma including the trailing twelve months results of Canwest.

Superior's MD&A, the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 provide a detailed explanation of Superior's operating results. These documents are available online at Superior's website at www.superiorplus.com under the Investor Relations section and on SEDAR under Superior's profile at www.sedar.com.

