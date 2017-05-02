Superior Plus Corp. Announces Strong 2017 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior") (TSX:SPB) announced today the financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Highlights

Achieved Adjusted Operating Cash Flow ("AOCF") per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77, a 24% increase over the prior year quarter of $0.62 per share due to higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $19.7 million or 20% over the prior year quarter due to lower realized losses on foreign exchange hedging contracts, higher EBITDA from operations for Specialty Chemicals and income associated with the Canwest Propane transaction, partially offset by higher corporate costs and modestly lower EBITDA from operations for Energy Distribution.

On March 1, 2017, Superior paid $412.0 million plus $22.8 million for a working capital adjustment (total of $434.8 million) to Gibson Energy ULC for the right to acquire Canwest Propane ("Canwest") upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals (the "Canwest Transaction"). Superior anticipates the acquisition will be completed in the second half of 2017.

Raised $250 million in 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes (the "Notes") through a private placement issuance. The Notes are due February 27, 2024 and proceeds were used to partially finance the Canwest Transaction.

EBITDA from operations for the Energy Distribution business was modestly lower than the prior year quarter due to a decrease in gross profit at U.S. refined fuels ("USRF"), partially offset by a decrease in operating expenses at USRF. USRF gross profit and operating expenses were lower in the first quarter of 2017 due to the impact of the stronger CAD on the translation of U.S denominated results.

EBITDA from operations for the Specialty Chemicals business increased $5.6 million or 21% compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to higher chlor-alkali gross profit and lower operating costs.

Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75 and now reflects the anticipated impact of the Canwest Transaction. See "2017 Financial Outlook" for further details.

"Superior has had an excellent start to 2017," said Luc Desjardins, Superior's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of Canwest is anticipated to significantly enhance Superior's current Energy Distribution business, while positioning the business for oilfield activity recovery and increasing demand in Western Canada. I'm pleased with the results from the Energy Distribution business as we faced warmer than average weather in Central Canada and the Northeast U.S. in the early part of the quarter."

Financial Overview

Three Months Ended March 31, (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2017 2016 Revenue (1) 675.7 563.5 Gross Profit (1) 225.7 216.6 Net earnings 53.2 99.9 Net earnings per share, basic $ 0.37 $ 0.71 Net earnings per share, diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.66 EBITDA from operations (1)(2) 119.0 114.1 Net cash flows from operating activities 91.7 89.7 Net cash flows from operating activities per share - basic and diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.64 Adjusted operating cash flow before transaction and other costs (1)(2)(3) 109.3 88.0 Adjusted operating cash flow before transaction and other costs per share - basic and diluted (1)(2)(4) $ 0.77 $ 0.62 Adjusted operating cash flow (1)(2) 107.8 79.5 Adjusted operating cash flow per share - basic and diluted (1)(2)(4) $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Cash dividends declared $ 25.7 $ 25.3 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18

(1) Revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, AOCF and AOCF per share for 2016 exclude the results of Construction Products Distribution ("CPD") as that business was divested on August 9, 2016. Prior year results reflect the continuing operations of Superior. (2) EBITDA from operations and AOCF are non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details and the first quarter Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for reconciliations. (3) Transaction and other costs for the three months ended March 31, 2017 are related to the Canwest Transaction. Transaction and other costs for the three months ended March 31, 2016 are related to the terminated acquisition of Canexus Corporation. Refer to "Transaction and Other Costs" in the first quarter MD&A for further details. (4) The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2017 is 142.8 million (March 31, 2016 - 141.1 million) There were no dilutive instruments with respect to AOCF per share for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016.

Segmented Information Three months ended March 31, (millions of dollars) 2017 2016 EBITDA from operations(1) Energy Distribution 86.1 86.8 Specialty Chemicals 32.9 27.3 119.0 114.1

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Operational and Financial Highlights

Energy Distribution

Average weather across Canada for the quarter as measured by degree days was 6% colder than the prior year quarter and 2% warmer than the five-year average. Average weather in the U.S. northeast as measured by degree days was 1% warmer than the prior year and 11% warmer than the five-year average.

Gross profit for the first quarter decreased $2.6 million to $171.8 million from the prior year quarter due to lower gross profits for the USRF business and other services, partially offset by modestly higher gross profits for the Canadian propane distribution business.

Gross profit for the Canadian propane distribution business of $100.1 million was modestly higher than the prior year quarter due to an increase in sales volumes, partially offset by a decrease in average margins. Sales volumes increased 49 million litres or 11% due primarily to higher wholesale and commercial volumes, partially offset by lower industrial volumes. Average margins for the first quarter were 20.9 cents per litre compared to 23.1 cents per litre in the prior year. The decrease in average margins was due to sales mix and the impact of market fundamentals on the supply portfolio management business.

Gross profit for the USRF business of $65.8 million was $2.3 million or 3% lower than the prior year quarter due to the impact of foreign exchange noted above. USRF sales volumes decreased 25 million litres, which was offset by an increase in average unit margins in USD. Sales volumes decreased 25 million litres or 6% due primarily to a decrease in wholesale volumes related to competitive pressures in the U.S. Northeast distillate market. Unit margins were 16.6 cents per litre compared to 16.1 cents per litre. The increase in average margins was due to sales mix and sales and marketing initiatives in the retail heating oil and the wholesale businesses.

Other services gross profit of $5.9 million was $1.3 million lower than the prior year quarter due to reduced demand in Western Canada related to weaker economic conditions and the impact of the stronger CAD on USRF results.

Operating and administrative costs were $85.7 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to the prior year quarter due to the impact of foreign exchange and restructuring activities implemented in 2016.

On April 20, 2017, Superior General Partner Inc., a subsidiary of Superior, acquired Pomerleau Gaz Propane Inc., a small propane distributor serving residential and commercial customers in southeastern Quebec. The acquisition complements Superior's existing operations in Quebec and is consistent with the Evolution 2020 strategy to grow the Energy Distribution business through tuck-in acquisitions of propane companies and leverage Superior's solid operating platform to achieve operational cost efficiencies.

Specialty Chemicals

Chemical revenue was $158.3 million in the first quarter, modestly higher than the prior year quarter due to a decrease in the realized loss on the translation of U.S. denominated working capital and an increase in chlor-alkali sales volumes.

Gross profit was $67.3 million in the first quarter, $4.0 million higher than the prior year quarter due primarily to the decrease in realized losses on the translation of U.S. denominated working capital noted above as well as an increase in chlor-alkali gross profits. Chlor-alkali gross profit increased due to higher sales volumes in all products and higher netbacks for chlorine and caustic soda, partially offset by lower netbacks for hydrochloric acid and caustic potash. Sodium chlorate gross profits were modestly lower due to a decrease in sales prices.

Operating expenses were $34.4 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $1.6 million or 4% compared to the prior year due to lower distribution costs.

Income from the Canwest Transaction

Earnings from Canwest were attributable to Superior as of March 1, 2017. Canwest contributed $6.2 million in income for the first quarter.

Corporate Related

On May 1, 2017, Superior extended its syndicated credit facility with ten lenders, increasing the size of the facility to $620 million from $570 million, with no changes to the financial covenants. The facility matures on April 28, 2022 and can be expanded up to $800 million.

Financial Outlook

Superior has updated its 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share to $1.50 to $1.75 to reflect the impact of the Canwest acquisition and year-to-date results. Key assumptions related to the updated financial outlook are:

EBITDA from operations for Energy Distribution is anticipated to be consistent to modestly higher than 2016. Average weather, as measured by degree days, for the remainder of the year is anticipated to be consistent with the five-year average.

EBITDA from operations for Specialty Chemicals is anticipated to be consistent with 2016.

The contribution from the Canwest Transaction is anticipated to increase EBITDA. As the close of the Canwest Transaction is anticipated in the second half of 2017, the contribution from Canwest doesn't include any of the estimated synergies.

Interest expense is anticipated to increase due to higher average debt levels related to the Canwest Transaction and the interest costs for the Notes.

Realized losses on foreign currency hedging contracts are anticipated to be lower than 2016 due to the increase in the average hedge rate.

Capital expenditures

Total capital expenditures, including finance leases, in the first quarter were $17.1 million compared to $31.7 million in the prior year quarter due primarily to a decrease in maintenance capital. Maintenance capital was $15.3 million lower as Specialty Chemicals purchased chlorine rail cars in the first quarter of 2016.

Total Debt and Leverage

Total debt as at March 31, 2017 was $935.9 million, an increase of $394.2 million compared to total debt of $541.7 million as at December 31, 2016. Total debt was higher due primarily to the Canwest Transaction, partially offset by cash flows from operating activities.

Total debt to adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months as at March 31, 2017 was 3.3x, compared to 2.1x at December 31, 2016. Total debt to adjusted EBITDA is currently above the long-term target of 3.0x. Superior anticipates the total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio will be in the range of 3.2x to 3.6x at December 31, 2017.

