AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - SuperSonic Imagine ( EURONEXT PARIS : SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it will feature Aixplorer®'s latest advances at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) March 1 - 5, in Vienna, Austria. The upgrade to Aixplorer is the only UltraFast™ ultrasound system, with enhanced performance, improved workflow and diagnostic efficiency, while providing both impeccable image quality and unprecedented ultrasound innovations. SuperSonic Imagine will demonstrate live on the show floor its new innovative modes (booth #3 in Hall X5).

"Meeting with colleagues from across Europe, we are excited to share the Aixplorer's new capabilities, especially the exclusive TriVu real-time simultaneous mode, which combines anatomical and functional imaging in one single acquisition," said Jacques Souquet, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of SuperSonic Imagine. "We are also proud to show our new fusion and navigation mode. We received very positive feedback from the first users who specially appreciated its intuitive and simplistic user-interface as well as the exclusive innovative modes also available while in fusion imaging mode."

Aixplorer's latest version demonstrates advancements in several respects. The new comprehensive breast package is a combination of new probes designed especially for breast imaging, resulting in a significantly improved B-mode image quality. Three essential innovations aid visualization: SWE to improve diagnostic specificity, 3D Ultrasound for improved visualization of tissue stiffness, and the unique TriVu mode combining breast anatomy, flow information and tissue stiffness in a single acquisition. Planned demonstrations include Aixplorer's new Fusion, Navigation & Needle Guidance technology, which enable users to fuse real-time ultrasound images with magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography and 3D ultrasound, as well as with other exclusive Aixplorer modes such as SWE, Angio PL.U.S. or TriVu. This combined visualization is designed to leverage the simultaneous real-time benefits of multiple modalities for exams in complex cases, as well as for interventional imaging such as biopsy guidance or for therapy such as RF ablation.

SuperSonic Imagine will also host a clinical symposium (March 1st, 12:30 - 13:30pm, Room N), "UltraFast Imaging: Innovations in ultrasound for daily practice". Prof. F.K.W. Schäfer, Dr. M. Garcovich, Dr. L. Masci and Prof. J.M. Correas will present how the use of innovative ultrasound in their daily practice help them to better assess and monitor chronic liver disease and breast and prostate cancers, as well as sports medicine conditions. The event will be LiveTweet, to follow it #SympoUltraFast.

More information about ECR 2017, visit https://www.myesr.org/ecr-2017.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and more recently TriVu.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.