SuperSonic Imagine to Showcase Enhanced Breast Imaging Package at Two Leading Breast Health Meetings

Speakers and live demonstrations to highlight key advances in non-invasive ultrasound for breast disease diagnosis during NCBC and the 2017 SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - SuperSonic Imagine ( EURONEXT PARIS : SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it will showcase the new version of Aixplorer® at two respected breast health meetings: the 27th Annual Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference, March 11 - 15 in Las Vegas, and the 2017 SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium, April 6 - 9 in Los Angeles. Aixplorer, the only UltraFast™ ultrasound platform, recent upgrades include; enhanced performance, workflow and efficiency; and a combination of impeccable image quality and unprecedented ultrasound advances.

"The latest Aixplorer gives me a level of diagnostic information about breast tissue that I never had before," said Dr. Kathy Schilling, Medical Director, Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute, Boca Raton, Florida. "ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™) allows me to capture a quantitative color-coded map to visualize and analyze tissue stiffness. That tissue stiffness information helps me characterize breast lesions and identify diseased or malignant tissue. The ease of SWE reduces anxiety for patients, and its and accuracy helps us avoid some unnecessary follow-up biopsies."

Aixplorer's latest version demonstrates advancements in several respects. The new package provides a comprehensive solution for breast imaging as well as detailed examination of breast anatomy. The extensive suite of clinical probes also includes a new high frequency SL18-5 probe and a tailored specialty SLH20-6 probe optimized for breast imaging. This suite is complimented by key Aixplorer innovations: SWE, clinically proven to improve the specificity of breast ultrasound; 3D Ultrasound combined with SWE, which offers a 3D color-coded elasticity map of tissue stiffness; and new imaging mode, TriVu, which displays breast anatomy, flow and tissue stiffness in a single screen.

The exclusive new feature called TriVu allows simultaneous real time visualization of anatomy, flow and tissue stiffness without any compromise. Physicians can now observe tissue in B-mode, measure stiffness with SWE and visualize the vascularization in one single view. This new imaging mode may help clinicians save time as it displays important clinical information at the same time.

Angio PL.U.S., another new tool, also has a breast focus, and is a significant advancement in Color Doppler Imaging. Angio PL.U.S. provides a new level of microvascular slow flow for visualization of small vessels through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

"We always look forward to meeting with clinicians in the breast health space, whose imaging needs SSI has worked tirelessly to meet. We know how important it is to visualize breast tissue as clearly as possible, and we continually improve that potentially life-saving capability," said Jacques Souquet, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of SuperSonic Imagine. "We look forward to sharing the newly enhanced features of the Aixplorer, including the exclusive TriVu real-time simultaneous mode, which may prove valuable to breast evaluation as it combines anatomical and functional imaging in one test."

Attendees are invited to join SSI in symposia and on the exhibit floor:

The 27th Annual Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference

https://www2.breastcare.org/welcome-to-the-annual-national-interdisciplinary-breast-center-conference/

March 11 - 15 in Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas Hotel Rivoli Hall, booth #400

The 2017 SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium

https://www.eventscribe.com/2017/SBI-ACR/

April 6 - 9 in Los Angeles

Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, Pasadena Hall, Booth 325

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and more recently TriVu.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases.

UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.