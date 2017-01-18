Supporting Access to Justice for Persons with Disabilities

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - The Government of Canada is committed to eliminating systemic barriers and delivering equal opportunities to all Canadians living with disabilities.

Today, the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced funding of $94,994 to Disability Alliance BC to support Canadians with disabilities who are victims of crime navigate the criminal justice system.

This funding will be used to create resources, including videos and graphic-enhanced information help-sheets, on how the justice system works. In order to reduce barriers to access, these resources will be developed using sign language, captioning, and accessible language. This funding will also contribute to the development of access and inclusion webinars and will improve partnerships between the disability community and victim service providers.

Quotes

"I am committed to ensuring that all victims of crime are treated with compassion. It is essential that victims of crime with disabilities have the information and services they need to fully exercise their rights. This funding is a part of our Government's commitment to ensuring that all Canadians can access and participate equally in our justice system."

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Disability Alliance BC (DABC) is extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting our new project, How I Need to Know: Helping People with Disabilities who are Victims of Crime Understand the Justice System. DABC is excited to be collaborating with Communication Disabilities Access Canada; Ending Violence Association of BC; Inclusion BC; the Provincial Office of Domestic Violence, and; the Victim Services and Crime Prevention Division of the BC Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. Thank you again to the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, for supporting this important work for the disability community."

Jane Dyson

Executive Director, Disability Alliance BC

Quick Facts

According to the 2012 Canadian Survey on Disability, approximately 2.1 million Canadians aged 15 years of older are at risk of facing barriers in relation to information and communications due to their disability.

The funding for this project is made available through the Department of Justice Canada's Victims Fund. In 2016-2017, more than $21 million is available through this fund to provincial and territorial governments and non-governmental organizations to increase awareness and knowledge of victim issues, legislation, and services available, as well as to develop and deliver victim programs, services, and assistance to meet gaps in services for victims of crime.

Associated Links

