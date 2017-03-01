Supporting Cultural Spaces in Kleinburg

The Government of Canada announces support for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Deb Schulte, Member of Parliament (King-Vaughan), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $474,052 in funding for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

The funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will be used to make improvements to the Meeting House, a programming and meeting space adjacent to the gallery's main building. The renovations will increase physical accessibility for all users, including visitors with disabilities, and create an optimized programming area.

Quotes

"Investing in Canada's cultural sector helps create jobs for the middle class, strengthens the economy, and ensures that Canada's unique perspective is shared with the world."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in Canada's cultural infrastructure. Revitalized cultural facilities allow Canadians to share and enjoy the inspiring influences of arts and heritage."

- Deb Schulte, Member of Parliament (King-Vaughan)

"The McMichael Canadian Art Collection humbly accepts this much-needed financial support from the Government of Canada, which will enable the McMichael to increase the student and community involvement in outdoor and in-studio art programs. As Canada celebrates 150 years of Confederation, we at the McMichael feel privileged to serve as a Canadian icon, and we are honoured by the continued commitment and support of the Government of Canada in achieving our aspirational mission as a centrepiece of Canadian arts and culture."

- Andrew W. Dunn, Chair of the Board of Trustees, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

Quick Facts

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection (The McMichael), located on a 100-acre natural site in Kleinburg, Ontario, is one of the province's largest art galleries.

The McMichael houses a permanent collection of 6,000 Canadian art works, with a focus on works by Tom Thomson, the Group of Seven and their contemporaries, as well as works by Indigenous Canadian artists.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, launched in 2001, invests in professional not-for-profit arts and heritage organizations for the improvement, renovation and construction of arts and heritage facilities, as well as for the acquisition of specialized equipment and the development of feasibility studies related to cultural infrastructure projects.

As of March 31, 2016, the Fund has invested approximately $410 million in 1,381 projects in every province and territory. The program receives an average of 137 applications each year.

As of December 31, 2016, 80 percent of the money allocated in Budget 2016 has been approved for projects. This investment is supporting 157 projects in 96 communities across the country this year.

