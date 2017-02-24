Supporting Cultural Spaces in Peterborough

The Government of Canada provides funding for the Canadian Canoe Museum

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women and Member of Parliament (Peterborough-Kawartha), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced that the Canadian Canoe Museum is receiving $1,410,672 to fund architectural and engineering plans required for the construction of a new museum facility in Peterborough.

"Investing in the Canadian cultural sector helps create jobs for the middle class, strengthens the economy and ensures that Canada's unique perspective is shared with the world."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in Canada's cultural infrastructure. Revitalized cultural facilities, like the one that will house the Canadian Canoe Museum, allow Canadians to share and enjoy the inspiring influences of arts and heritage."

- The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women and Member of Parliament (Peterborough-Kawartha)

"The Canadian Canoe Museum community is incredibly grateful for this federal funding; it will allow us to proceed in earnest with the pre-construction phase of a facility. The new museum, once complete, will care for its world-class collection the way it deserves to be cared for and preserve it, protect it and showcase it for generations to come."

- Bill Morris, Chair, Board of Directors, The Canadian Canoe Museum

The Canadian Canoe Museum is a not-for-profit heritage museum in Peterborough, Ontario, that explores the canoe in its historical and cultural context. The museum currently holds more than 600 canoes, kayaks and paddled watercraft.

The funding announced today will support the preparation of pre-construction documents, including architectural and engineering plans.

The new museum facility will be built on a Parks Canada site adjacent to the Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Site on the Trent-Severn Waterway.

The Government of Canada is providing support to the Canadian Canoe Museum through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The Fund, launched in 2001, invests in professional not-for-profit arts and heritage organizations for the improvement, renovation and construction of arts and heritage facilities, as well as for the acquisition of specialized equipment and the development of feasibility studies related to cultural infrastructure projects.

As of March 31, 2016, the Fund has invested approximately $410 million in 1,381 projects in every province and territory. The program receives an average of 137 applications each year.

As of December 31, 2016, 80 percent of the money allocated in Budget 2016 has been approved for projects. This investment is supporting 157 projects in 96 communities across the country this year.

