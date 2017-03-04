Supporting Diverse Voices in Kitchener

The Government of Canada provides funding for THEMUSEUM

Raj Saini, Member of Parliament (Kitchener Centre), announced today that THEMUSEUM of Ideas Transcending Objects (THEMUSEUM) is receiving funding of $20,460 for "A Cause for Celebration? First Things First," an art exhibit featuring the work of four contemporary artists. The exhibit explores issues of past and present, healing and justice, and hope and vision. Mr. Saini made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding to THEMUSEUM through the Inter-Action: Multiculturalism Funding Program.

"Diversity is a cornerstone of our social contract and one of the values we, as Canadians, hold most dear. In this special year, as we mark Canada 150, projects that celebrate our multicultural heritage and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples will play a vital role. Our government is proud that programs like Inter-Action can help diverse communities across the country promote the multitude of cultures found here."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism

"This exhibit 'A Cause for Celebration? First Things First' acknowledges issues of past and present, and provides a shared experience that is hopeful for a more positive future for Canada-a new path forward based on respect and nation-to-nation dialogue."

- Raj Saini, Member of Parliament (Kitchener Centre)

"THEMUSEUM has built a reputation on provoking dialogue with its exhibitions, and 'Cause for Celebration? First things First' will continue that tradition in a positive way. I am delighted that the Government of Canada and the Department of Canadian Heritage are supporting this important exhibition."

- David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM

THEMUSEUM of Ideas Transcending Objects is a not-for-profit museum in Kitchener. Its mission is to offer fresh cultural content to audiences through exhibitions and programming that emphasize experiential learning, unexpected intersections and diverse voices.

The exhibit "A Cause for Celebration? First Things First," opening today, is curated by Virginia Eichhorn and Andrea Jackman. It features the work of Mohan, Nyle Johnston, Anong Beam and Ann Beam.

The exhibit is being funded through the Events component of the Inter-Action program, which provides funding to support and promote community-based events that foster intercultural or interfaith understanding, civic memory and pride, or respect for core democratic values.

