Supporting the Revitalization of Massey Hall

The Government of Canada provides funding for the historic concert venue

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced that the Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall is receiving $8,330,000 to fund the revitalization of Massey Hall in Toronto.

The Government of Canada is providing this support through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This program provides cultural institutions with the funding required to provide world-class services to Canadians in their community.

Quotes

"Investing in Canada's cultural sector helps create jobs for the middle class, strengthens the economy, and ensures that Canada's unique perspective is shared with the world."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We are thrilled that the Government of Canada is investing in Massey Hall's future through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This funding will help set the stage for the completion of the Massey Hall Revitalization Project to ensure that Massey Hall remains a home to showcase and cultivate our future leaders in arts, culture and beyond."

- Deane Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall

Quick Facts

Massey Hall, opened in 1894, is a renowned performance venue located in downtown Toronto. It is operated by the Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.

The Corporation is revitalizing Massey Hall to improve its accessibility, technical infrastructure and presentation environment.

The last major renovation to Massey Hall occurred in 1948.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund invests in professional not-for-profit arts and heritage organizations for the improvement, renovation and construction of arts and heritage facilities, as well as for the acquisition of specialized equipment and the development of feasibility studies related to cultural infrastructure projects.

The Fund, launched in 2001, has invested approximately $410 million in 1,381 projects in every province and territory as of March 31, 2016. The program receives an average of 137 applications each year.

As of December 31, 2016, 80 percent of the money allocated in Budget 2016 has been approved for projects. This investment is supporting 157 projects in 96 communities across the country this year.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.