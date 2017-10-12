Supporting Their Growing Team, Intermarkets Moves into New Office Space

Intermarkets Selects One Freedom Square in Reston Town Center as Larger Headquarters

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Intermarkets, the media company connecting advertisers and consumers through its portfolio of high-quality, influential websites, today announced the opening of its larger, new headquarters at One Freedom Square in the Reston Town Center to better support its business, clients and employees.

Intermarkets has moved more than 45 employees into the 11th floor of One Freedom Square. It will join other well-respected media and technology companies in the center of Reston Town Center such as Google and comScore.

"Staying in Reston Town Center was the best choice for our team, our clients and for the company's future growth," said Michael Loy, Chief Operating Officer of Intermarkets. "One Freedom Square gave Intermarkets the space to design an office environment that aligns with our company culture and values, and affords us the space to accommodate future team members. We will also retain access to the unique combination of walkable amenities and future RTC Metro station."

This innovative company culture has been recognized locally this year by Washingtonian's 50 Best Places to Work and DC Inno's Coolest Companies.

"Intermarkets' decision to stay in the Reston Town Center proves the growth potential and staying power of Reston as a technology incubator," said Katie Yanushonis, VP Leasing of Boston Properties. "As Intermarkets continues to expand their team and strong portfolio of publishers, we are proud to provide its team a collaborative space and expanding list of amenities."

Lease negotiations for Intermarkets were handled by Andy Klaff, Executive Managing Director for Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

"Intermarkets considered many factors, including employee feedback, when selecting a new space for their growing company," said Klaff. "In addition to ensuring the proximity to a popular coffee shop for quick caffeine fixes, their team also considered covered parking, future Metro access, views, walkability to shopping and dining, and minimizing daily travel changes."

The new headquarters was designed by local firm DCS Design. The open plan juxtaposes elements of serenity and calm with energy and movement. Collaboration and connectivity are the basis for the innovative design. While each team is able to enjoy its own, unique collaboration area, teams are also encouraged to share ideas and spaces.

"Collaborative partnership is a part of Intermarkets' mission statement, and it was so refreshing to see that philosophy come to life throughout the design of the project," shares Christy Garrity, Vice President of DCS. "Creatively interpreting the belief that all the best ideas and solutions result from collaboration and teamwork was the basis of the design. We strongly feel an office environment that complements the mission and culture of the company will help take them to the next phase of their growth and success. We are so proud and excited to be a part of Intermarkets' inevitable future success."

"DCS Design did a fabulous job designing the space, incorporating collaborative areas, extraordinary finishes and sleek furniture that are perfect for a growing media company," added Loy. "We couldn't be happier with our new home."

About Intermarkets

Intermarkets is a media company connecting advertisers and consumers through our portfolio of high-quality, influential websites. These sites attract more than 30 million unique viewers per month, driving over one billion page views. Advertisers are empowered to reach our mature, affluent and educated readers throughout this portfolio via carefully selected and vetted digital advertising solutions.

Founded in 1997, Intermarkets is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. It has been honored for its revenue growth on the Inc. 5000 list eight times and recognized as a Best Place to Work by Ad Age in 2016. The Intermarkets Portfolio includes iconic brands such as The Drudge Report, The Political Insider, TellMeNow, and many others. Learn more at www.intermarkets.net.