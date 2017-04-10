Supreme Announces Conditional Approval to List on the TSX.V

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Supreme" or the "Company") (CSE:SL)(CSE:SL.CN) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") to list the Company's common shares on the TSX.V.

John Fowler, President and CEO, stated: "Graduating from the CSE to the TSX.V is an important milestone for Supreme. We enjoyed tremendous success throughout our time on the CSE, which provided us the flexibility we needed in the early stages of our growth. Graduating to the TSX.V prepares us for the next steps in the development of our cannabis business."

The Company would like to thank the CSE for its role in Supreme's success over the past three years.

Final approval of listing on the TSX.V is subject to Supreme satisfying certain customary conditions required by the TSX.V. Supreme expects that it will be able to satisfy all such conditions by mid-May 2017 and will provide an update once the TSX.V has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the TSX.V will commence. Following completion of all listing requirements, Supreme's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange and will begin trading on the TSX.V under a new symbol.

About Supreme

Supreme is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to becoming a leading cultivator and distributor of sun grown cannabis through its wholly-owned subsidiary 7ACRES. 7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations operating inside a 342,000 sq. ft. Hybrid Greenhouse facility. The Hybrid Greenhouse combines the best technology of indoor production with the efficiencies and sustainability of a greenhouse, in a single large-format production footprint. Please visit www.supreme.ca and www.7acres.com for more information.

