Surrey Central SkyTrain Station Upgrades Begin

NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Investing in urban transportation networks helps build a solid foundation for more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable cities. Such investments help reduce congestion, create economic growth opportunities and help get people to and from their destinations safely and efficiently.

Today, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for TransLink; Councillor Dave Woods, on behalf of Linda Hepner, Mayor of Surrey; and Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink celebrated the upcoming start of upgrades to Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

The $25-million project will feature a new elevator, three new escalators, a new staircase and improved lighting. Two new entrances on the north side of the station will improve capacity, accessibility, safety and wayfinding. Situated in an area that has experienced significant development, including the Simon Fraser University Surrey campus, new residential high-rises, and the North Surrey Recreation Centre, station improvements will enhance integration into the surrounding urban environment.

Surrey Central Station is one of seven stations on the Expo Line targeted for upgrades to ensure that rapid transit meets the transportation needs of residents in the region for years to come. Construction is underway at Commercial-Broadway Station, Metrotown Station, and Joyce-Collingwood Station and upgrades have already been completed at New Westminster Station, Scott Road Station and Main Street-Science World Station. When complete, these upgrades will introduce a total of 5,920 square meters of additional space, nine new elevators and 20 new escalators that will improve accessibility.

Construction will begin in early April and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that we need a solid partnership with all orders of government to support essential infrastructure projects, such as the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station upgrades. Safe and reliable public transit builds stronger communities by connecting people to their places of work, school, family and home. Infrastructure investments also provide job opportunities that help the middle class grow and prosper."

- Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of British Columbia is pleased to celebrate the start of necessary upgrades to the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, which will improve integration into the neighbourhood and enhance accessibility, safety and capacity -essential features of a modern and efficient public transit system. These upgrades will help to facilitate liveable communities that are connected, sustainable and affordable."

- Peter Fassbender, Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for TransLink

"Transit is an important part of Surrey's vision for a healthy, sustainable community. The upgrades to Surrey Central Station will help better connect the station to the surrounding neighbourhood, and I am pleased to see this investment in transportation infrastructure in Surrey Central-an investment that benefits residents across the region who travel to and from the station."

- Linda Hepner, Mayor of Surrey

"With ridership up 4.5 percent in 2016, it's clear demand for transit is continuing to grow as the population grows. Investments like the renovations at Surrey Central Station and at the six other stations along the Expo line are essential to help us keep customers moving smoothly and create a vibrant, welcoming hub that's part of the surrounding community."

- Kevin Desmond, CEO, TransLink

Quick facts

The total project costs for the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station upgrades are estimated to be approximately $25 million.

The Government of Canada provided $3.2 million through the Building Canada Fund - Major Infrastructure Component.

The Government of British Columbia contributed $6.9 million and the remainder was provided by TransLink.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

