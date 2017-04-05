Surround Yourself with Wildflowers at Mt. Cuba Center's 2017 Wildflower Celebration on April 23rd

HOCKESSIN, DE--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Surround yourself with wildflowers this spring at the 13th Annual Wildflower Celebration (http://mtcubacenter.org/event/2017-wildflower-celebration/) on Sunday, April 23. This day-long, free event invites people of all ages to learn and play in nature. Discover rare and beautiful wildflowers, observe tadpoles in the iconic ponds, and enjoy family friendly activities at Mt. Cuba Center's annual springtime festival.

During the Annual Wildflower Celebration and throughout the spring wildflower season, visitors can see an unrivaled display of trilliums and native orchids which attract early spring pollinators. Mt. Cuba Center features diverse naturalistic gardens, including ponds, a meadow, and woodland areas, as well as formal gardens and a research trial garden.

Face painting, story time, lawn games, scavenger hunts and other children's activities will be available in the gardens during the celebration. Adults can attend gardening demonstrations, bring their plant questions to Mt. Cuba Center's horticultural experts and enjoy music in the gardens. Throughout the day, food trucks featuring local businesses will be located in the gardens and provide a variety of food for purchase.

The first 1,000 families that attend the celebration will receive a free native plant to bring home. This year's plant is Chocolate white snakeroot, or Ageratina altissima 'Chocolate', which blooms with tiny white flowers in early September and delights all summer with deep burgundy leaves.

Free parking for this event is at the Red Clay Reservation, 1003 Old Wilmington Road, just east of Brackenville Road. Shuttle buses and a walking path provide access to the garden from the parking area. Due to the rolling terrain and mulched paths at Mt. Cuba Center, the use of wheelchairs is limited. Pets are not permitted.

Mt. Cuba Center is dedicated to supporting the environment through the practice and promotion of ecological horticulture. Mt. Cuba Center's gardens and programs inspire an appreciation for the beauty and value of native plants and commitment to protect the habitats that sustain them. The gardens are open to visitors April through November. Classes are offered year-round. For more information, contact Sara Levin Stevenson, Director of Public Engagement at sstevenson@mtcubacenter.org or 302.239.8883 or visit mtcubacenter.org. High-resolution photographs are available upon request.

