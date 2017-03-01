Survey rates Pro Disposal as best in nation

Service in Lone Tree, Colo., tops hundreds of communities

HENDERSON, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - A recent survey concluded that Pro Disposal & Recycling offers the best waste and recycling services in the nation, among 335 participating communities.

If there is a waste-hauling company in the United States that meets a particular community's demands in a manner more satisfactory than Henderson, Colo.-based Pro Disposal, National Research Center of Boulder was unable to find it.

Pro Disposal learned recently that 1,213 survey respondents in Lone Tree, Colo., expressed such admiration of Pro Disposal, no other waste/recycling service in the country could match Pro Disposal's grades. The 335 bench-marked communities included 17 along the Front Range, and none of those that publicize their information finished even as high as the Top 100.

"In Lone Tree, we are committed to providing our residents high quality service in all aspects, from snow removal and road safety to waste and recycling service," said Seth Hoffman, Lone Tree city manager. "We are proud to work with Pro Disposal, a company that takes great pride in its professionalism and provides outstanding customer service to our residents."

The survey went to 5,731 Lone Tree residents, and the town had a 22 percent response rate. The survey covered all aspects of community life, measuring services such as public safety, libraries and snow removal. Of the people who rated their garbage service, 95 percent described it as "excellent/good."

About Pro Disposal & Recycling

Founded in 1999 and based in Henderson, Colo., Pro Disposal & Recycling is a locally owned company that provides trash, recycling and roll-off services to customers throughout the Denver area, with an emphasis on residential collection. Pro Disposal & Recycling is the only waste hauling company in the Denver area that offers Elite Pro Service, in which drivers return empty trash cans to a home's garage area, with capacity for unlimited household trash and up to 16 bags of yard waste. Pro Disposal & Recycling is a platinum sponsor of the Community Association Institute-Rocky Mountain Chapter and maintains membership in three Chambers of Commerce in the Denver area, plus various civic organizations. Colorado Community Media has recognized Pro Disposal & Recycling as "Best of the Best" for its services in multiple communities in recent years. For information, go to www.ProDisposal.net, or call 303-791-3827.