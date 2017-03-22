Survey Reveals Top Reasons Jobs Go Unfilled

Businesses Say Many Applicants Lack Experience; 29% Cite Lack of Applicants

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Express Employment Professionals released new survey results today revealing the primary reasons jobs are left unfilled.

In a survey of 1,951 businesses, respondents were asked, "What is the primary reason that your open jobs are not filled?"

"Lack of experience" topped the list as the choice of 31 percent of respondents. "Lack of available applicants" came in second at 29% percent, and "I have all positions filled" was the third most popular response at 26 percent. For the last four quarters that Express has polled businesses, these three responses have topped the list, but this is only the second quarter in a row that "lack of experience" has been the number one answer.

Rounding out the top five were "lack of hard skills" (17%) and "lack of soft skills" (13%).

"American businesses are hiring, or at least they want to," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express. "Almost two-thirds of respondents in our survey either don't have enough applicants or don't have applicants with the right experience.

"The labor market is tightening - both because more people are going back to work and because we have so many still on the sidelines. That makes it hard to find talent. Many people just don't realize how many job openings are out there; the recurring theme, though, is the mismatch between job seekers and available jobs."

The survey of 1,951 businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers job insights for the first quarter of 2017. Previous surveys were conducted to cover hiring trends of the quarters indicated.

