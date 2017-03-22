Survey: Teens' Spring Break Plans? Do Nothing, According to New Junior Achievement Survey

Most Plan to Watch TV, Play Video Games and Hang Out at Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - For previous generations, Spring Break meant a chance for teens to get away from home. Road trips to the beach, rivers or mountains were staples of the Spring Break "experience." So much so that this annual ritual became the topic of countless movies and songs.

Today's teens are significantly less adventurous, according to a new survey by Junior Achievement (JA) and ORC International. Of the 500 U.S. teens between the ages of 13 and 17 who participated in the survey, most (39%) plan to spend a week watching TV and playing video games, while nearly as many (33%) plan to stay home relaxing, doing nothing. Only one-in-three (32%) plan to go on vacation, less than one-in-five plan to spend the time studying (14%) or working (13%), and one-in-ten plan to volunteer (8%) or do something else (6%). One-in-ten (8%) aren't sure what they will be doing this Spring Break. Teens had the option of selecting more than one option, which accounts for the totals being more than 100 percent.

"Spring Break used to be a 'rite of passage,' but that's changed considerably over the years," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Even if families are strapped for money, it's not a bad idea to get the kids away from the television and computer screens during this Spring Break season by going to local parks, trails, seeing family and friends, and the like. Technology is great, but spring offers an opportunity to take a 'break' from it, as well."

JA also asked these teens where they would go on vacation if money wasn't a worry or factor. One-in-three (34%) would visit a great city like New York, Paris or Beijing, one-in-five (17%) would hop on a cruise, one-in-seven (13%) would pack their swimsuits and head to the beach, and less than one-in-ten (6%) would visit a national park or someplace else. If given the option, one-in-ten (12%) would still choose to stay home.

Methodology

This report presents the findings of an Opinion Research Corporation's Youth CARAVAN survey conducted among a sample of 500 13-17 year olds. Respondents for this survey are selected from among those who have volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. Because the sample is based on those who initially self-selected for participation, no estimates of sampling error are calculated.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.