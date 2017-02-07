Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Selects TOPdesk's Cloud-based Service Management Solution

By partnering with TOPdesk, the Kansas-based health system brings more clarity and tighter communication to the hospital's internal processes, reduces service calls to the helpdesk and can determine when additional resources are required to serve patients

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - TOPdesk, one of the world's largest and most widely recognized providers of IT service management software solutions, announces today that Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, an El Dorado, Kansas-based not-for-profit health system, has selected TOPdesk's cloud-based service management (ITSM) software solution to help improve its information technology procedures and internal service operations.

By moving to TOPdesk's cloud-based ITSM solution, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital is creating the most efficient environment possible to manage its internal service desk, to clear its helpdesk tickets, to strengthen the hospital's current IT infrastructure, and to free up much-needed resources for more pressing tasks. The partnership means TOPdesk's service management technology will bring together several disparate processes, including internal communication and self-service management for employee's access and IT issues.

"We needed a way to easily track projects, daily tasks, reoccurring activities, assets, contracts and a self-service portal," said Diana E. Wasson RHIA, MHSA, information systems manager at the hospital. "TOPdesk provides us with all these multiple modules in one application at a reasonable price; a vendor that met and exceeded our requirements."

More than 400 hospital employees will use TOPdesk's ITSM solution across a number of departments including information systems, environmental care and even housekeeping. They'll easily "communicate issues to departments by logging tickets through the self-service portal, which in turn will reduce the amount of calls and help us be able to prioritize tasks in one place," Wasson added.

TOPdesk also will help hospital leaders track the amount of work being completed and provide information about employee level and departmental resources, will help them prioritize projects and provide follow-up to end users and measure customer service. Staff can use the hospital's knowledge base to self-resolve their incident or IT issues.

TOPdesk's cloud-based ITSM solution is continuously deployed with updates made daily rather than just once or twice a year.

"Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital is a beacon of the El Dorado community participating in some of the most important work, caring for patients, and we are honored that this fantastic organization and its heroes trust TOPdesk to meet their service management needs and bring more clarity and tighter communication to the hospital's internal processes," said Nancy Van Elsacker, president of TOPdesk US.

TOPdesk cloud-based service management software provides a "toolbox" for users to build their own self-service portal, allowing for the publication of forms, services, knowledge items and more. Drag-and-drop functionality helps users determine the order of their workflow; news items appear directly on the main page of the user portal to keep them up-to-date on new product developments; and search functionality means users can find all relevant information required of their task.

About Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado, Kansas, is a not-for-profit, general acute care hospital that includes a 24-hour physician staffed emergency department, family birth center, home health agency, dialysis center, cancer center and an immediate care facility in Augusta. The Hospital is governed by a local board of citizens, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. http://www.sbamh.com/

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops, markets, implements and supports software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Its mission is to create a user-friendly and affordable service management solution for every type of organization. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. Its software is for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software as a Service. Because of the modular structure of the application, a TOPdesk solution can be tailored to every organization's needs. www.topdesk.com