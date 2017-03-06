SustainCo Inc. Announces Resignation and Appointment of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - SustainCo Inc. (the "Company" or "SustainCo") (TSX VENTURE:SMS) announces that Daniel R. Hay has resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately, and Mr. Adam Szweras is appointed to the Board of Directors effective March 3.

SustainCo wishes to thank Mr. Hay for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Szweras is a securities law partner with Fogler, Rubinoff LLP. His law practice focuses on financings and going public transactions. Mr. Szweras represents several mid-market public companies and assists companies in listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. He also represents brokerage firms and has helped numerous clients with their financings and cross-border transactions. Mr. Szweras has a particular expertise with Capital Pool Company program and often acts as a strategic advisor to his clients.

Mr. Szweras acts a director and officer for several public companies and he is Chairman and founder of Foundation Markets Inc., a Merchant Bank and Exempt Market Dealer.

His extensive knowledge of business management, governance of public and private companies and its network of established contacts is a valued contribution to any management team.

About SustainCo Inc.

SustainCo conducts its operations through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Clean Energy Developments Corp. ("CleanEnergy") and VCI CONTROLS Inc. ("VCI" or "VCI CONTROLS").

CleanEnergy is a Canadian industry leading geoexchange company that provides heating and cooling solutions for residential and commercial buildings using energy from the earth. It provides a complete energy solution and is able to provide engineering and design, geo installation, equipment and control systems as well as manage the complete project.

VCI is a leading supplier of building technologies and services that improve comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and occupant productivity. It is an industry leader in the development of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, SustainCo has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, Pembroke, Ottawa, and Vaughan. For more information, visit www.sustainco.ca.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance and other statements that are not historical fact, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.