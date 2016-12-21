Suzuki Joins Automotive Grade Linux to Expand Technology Development through Open Source Collaboration

AGL open source platform will help Suzuki to rapidly develop emerging automotive technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative open source project developing a Linux-based, open platform for the connected car, today announced that Suzuki is joining The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux as a Platinum member.

"Adopting an open source approach to software development is a key part of our technology strategy and will help us to keep pace with the rapid advances happening across the auto industry," said Hisanori Takashiba, Executive General Manager of Research & Development at Suzuki Motor Corporation. "Joining Automotive Grade Linux expands our R&D capabilities and enables us to collaborate with hundreds of developers across the industry on new automotive technologies."

Suzuki is the ninth automaker to join AGL and joins Toyota and Mazda as a Platinum member. AGL's 85+ members are working together to develop a shared, open platform that will speed up product development cycles and enable automakers and suppliers to bring new features to market faster. Although initially focused on infotainment, AGL plans to address all software in the vehicle, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving in the future.

"We are excited to welcome Suzuki as an AGL Platinum member. Suzuki's commitment to open source significantly advances our mission to build a single open software platform for the entire industry," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux. "Open Source development is reaching critical mass in the auto industry. We saw a 60% increase in membership over the past year, and this rapid growth demonstrates a fundamental shift towards open source technology and collaboration across the industry."

The third version of AGL's connected car platform, the Unified Code Base (UCB), will be on display at CES 2017 in the AGL Demo Suite at the Bellagio Hotel. The in-vehicle infotainment platform is ideal for deploying navigation, communications, safety, security and connectivity and is in a unique position to become the de facto standard for the industry.

About Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a diversified worldwide automobile, motorcycle, and outboard motors manufacturer. Founded in 1909 and incorporated in 1920, Suzuki has been leading the global compact vehicle market. Especially in Japan, it has maintained the high market share for mini-vehicles, and in India, its subsidiary company, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, with the annual production volume of 1.42 million units in 2015 financial year. Suzuki today has automobile manufacturing operations through 12 affiliates in 11 countries, including China, Indonesia and Thailand as well as India, Pakistan and Hungary where Suzuki is the market leader. In 2015 financial year, Suzuki produced more than 2.9 million automobiles around the globe. Suzuki's headquarter is located in Hamamatsu-City, Shizuoka, Japan. More information on Suzuki and its products can be found on the company's corporate website at http://www.globalsuzuki.com.

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technologies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is a Collaborative Project at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation Collaborative Projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems. www.linuxfoundation.org

