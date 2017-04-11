SV Health Investors Closes on New Fund Focused on Creating and Growing Companies That Advance Science and Transform Healthcare

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - SV Health Investors, the venture capital and growth equity firm formerly known as SV Life Sciences, has closed on its sixth flagship fund. The fund closed at its target of $400 million.

SV also manages the Dementia Discovery Fund, plus five other funds that aim to support entrepreneurs and companies that create and deliver breakthrough treatments and healthcare solutions. Together, the seven funds have had capital commitments of more than $2 billion. Over the past 20 years SV Health Investors has invested in over 175 companies. SV has added more than 10 new portfolio companies in the past year.

SV VI, like the prior SV funds, will have a multi-sector focus. It will invest in and support early-stage opportunities in biotechnology; early-stage and revenue-stage opportunities in medical devices; and growth equity opportunities with healthcare services and digital health companies.

"It's exciting to continue applying our team's expertise, networks and operating experience for entrepreneurs and companies that have the potential to develop and advance important new treatments and solutions. We are backing remarkable entrepreneurs and proven operating executives who are helping transform healthcare and improve patients' lives," said Paul LaViolette, SV Health Investors Managing Partner. Over the past 18 months, the firm has increased the size of its team by 30%, with the goal of supporting entrepreneurs, portfolio companies and new fund initiatives, he added.

Said Gene Hill, Chairman of SV Health Investors, "We're grateful for the support for SV VI from our limited partners -- both our longstanding investors and the new LPs we're welcoming. We appreciate the enthusiasm they have expressed and demonstrated for our proven, diversified strategy within healthcare and for our team, both the veterans and those who have joined us relatively recently."

SV Health Investors' venture partner program, in which experienced healthcare entrepreneurs serve as hands-on advisors and directors for portfolio companies, contributes to SV's appeal to both investors and entrepreneurs, he said.

This month the firm changed its name to SV Health Investors, from SV Life Sciences, to better reflect the strategy and multi-sector focus the firm has pursued for more than two decades. SV Health Investors, headquartered in Boston, also has offices in London and San Francisco.

For more information or an interview, please contact Katarina Wenk-Bodenmiller of Sommerfield Communications at (212) 255-8386 or Katarina@sommerfield.com.