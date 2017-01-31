SVP of Digital, MNI Targeted Media Inc., Matt Fanelli named to Digital Remedy Board of Directors

Digital Remedy expands Board as focus shifts to solution set selling

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Digital Remedy, a digital media solutions company, today announced that Matthew Fanelli has been appointed to the organization's Board of Directors. Mr. Fanelli joins Nick Pahade, CEO of CrowdHere; Robert Hussey, CEO of Goppi USA; Mike Seiman, CEO of Digital Remedy; and, David Zapletal, EVP of Media Operations at Digital Remedy.

A recognized leader in online advertising strategy and management, Mr. Fanelli currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Digital at MNI Targeted Media Inc., a Time Inc. Company. With more than 15 years of experience, Matthew brings a robust background in digital media and sales to the board, having held previous roles at Tradeout.com and Gannett. Most recently, he spearheaded the development of MNI's big data solution, Omnipoint, the company's proprietary market-collection and media-performance analysis tool.

"We are excited to have Matt to the Board. His strong perspective on business strategy and his background of guiding successful sales organizations will be invaluable to operationalizing the vision of Digital Remedy. We look forward to the industry insights and business acumen that he brings to the table," said Mike Seiman, CEO of Digital Remedy.

Mr. Fanelli added, "I've long been an admirer of CPXi, now Digital Remedy's offering. Joining the Board at an exciting moment of their successful 15-year-plus journey is exciting, and I look forward to digging in with the team and offering my guidance."

Digital Remedy is a digital media solutions company leading the tech enabled marketing space. Unprecedented access delivers performance-based innovation and maximizes client business potential through superior customer service, diverse strategic solution sets and flawless execution. Digital Remedy enables publishers, advertisers and influencers to access the full potential of their digital assets.