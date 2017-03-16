SVRS Celebrates Newest Videophone for Deaf Callers -- the ntouch VP2

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Sorenson Communications, LLC ("SVRS"), the company that revolutionized communication for Deaf people, will host an event in Los Angeles on March 22 to introduce its newest innovation: the ntouch® VP2 videophone. The event, which will be conducted in American Sign Language (ASL) and geared specifically to Deaf users of VRS technology, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Eava, 3355 N. Eastern Ave., in Los Angeles. Guests will enjoy free valet parking and refreshments provided by L.A.-based Deaf caterer Big Mango. Deaf disc jockey Nico DiMarco will participate in the event and priority ntouch VP2 equipment upgrades will be given to those who attend. There is no cost for the event, but registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://vp2partyla.eventfarm.com.

With updated technology, the ntouch VP2 videophone offers Deaf callers a host of new features, including 1080 high-definition video quality, an even brighter LightRing® with customizable colors and Group Call, which allows a caller to include up to four people in one videophone call. As with all previous Sorenson videophones, the new ntouch VP2 was specifically designed for use by Deaf people.

In addition to a sleek new design and a simplified remote control, the ntouch VP2 includes:

An auto-focus camera for even better video clarity

Wi-Fi capability

Integrated Bluetooth ®

A new look and feel with a redesigned user interface

Screensaver options

"Using the Deaf community's feedback, SVRS engineers envisioned a new videophone using innovative and leading-edge technology," notes Scott K. Sorensen, CEO of SVRS. "This means the new ntouch VP2 offers the best-possible Video Relay Service experience for our valued SVRS customers."

Ann Marie Oester, ntouch VP2 beta tester, says she likes all of the features of the new VP -- especially the new Group Call, which connects people from across the country. "Everyone can talk together -- friends from Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Kansas. It doesn't matter where we are, we can all see each other. I really like that! And I appreciate Sorenson incorporating features based on customers' comments."

To learn more about the ntouch VP2, visit www.svrs.com/vp2.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC ("SVRS")

SVRS (www.svrs.com) is a provider of industry-leading communication products and services for the Deaf. The company's offerings include SVRS, the highest-quality video interpreting service; the Sorenson ntouch®VP and the ntouch® VP2 videophones, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch® PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch® for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; and ntouch® Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via tablet and mobile devices.