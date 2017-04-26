SW Innovative enters Wireless Broadband Internet Services Market

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWHI) today announced as the year comes plans for ongoing development of business opportunities in 2017.

President Norman George said, "We are in negotiations with a Broad Band provider to piggy back their services to our existing customer base. This is a natural vertical integration of our telecommunications model, and we are extremely excited to capture this add on feature to our model."

Since inception, the company has acquired the necessary licensing rights to offer affordable telephone service to the underserved urban and rural populations throughout Texas. In addition, the company has developed internal business procedures and rules for customer acquisition resulting in successful proof of business concept and ongoing reoccurring revenue; utilization of the lessons learned during the beta-testing phase is expected to significantly impact future revenue.

In addition, the Company surveyed its customer base for additional services it can deploy to rapidly grow revenues. The overwhelming response from the customer base suggested Broadband internet services as the next focus. In the attempt to continuously identify synergistic services that align with the company's existing business model, the company plans to enter into that market in the future.

About SW Innovative Holdings

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with the goal of acquiring controlling interests in profitable small businesses. Its existing operations sells prepaid, unlimited local (dial tone) telephone service to the residential market, primarily in greater Houston, Texas under its DBA, Everybody's Phone Company. The Company is fully licensed by the Texas Public Utility Commission to resell telephone services throughout the State [Service Provider Certificate of Operating Authority (SPCOA) No. 60785]. Once SWHI achieves critical mass in Texas, the Company plans to expand its prepaid telecommunications product offerings nationwide. For more information, visit www.everybodysphonecompany.com.

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.