SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. announces it has released its 2016 Annual Report

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWHI), a provider of landline prepaid telephone services, today announced company details.

Norman George, President of SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. (SWHI) said that we have beta-tested our service offers to the public in Houston and last fiscal year 2016 we generated $48,597 in gross revenues from our small subscriber base.

Last fiscal year was spent reorganizing the structure of the corporation and filing a new stock registration statement with the SEC to allow the company to raise fresh capital to implement its announced business plan. Provided we can raise the capital needed, we expect to grow revenues rapidly in fiscal year 2017.

The past few years were spent beta-testing our marketing plan to a specific consumer base that lives paycheck to paycheck. We developed our cloud based internal back-office automated software to allow the company to manage our business with low overhead costs. We have identified specific zip codes where our target market lives so we can utilize target marketing to achieve a critical mass of subscribers.

Once we achieve sufficient profits we will begin to expand our marketing to other cities in Texas.

The 2016 Annual report can be found by following this link to OTC Markets web site:

http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWHI/filings

or this link

http://ir.stockpr.com/everybodysphonecompany/financials

About Everybody's Phone Company

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, sells prepaid, unlimited local (dial tone) telephone service to the residential market, primarily in greater Houston. The Company is fully licensed by the Texas Public Utility Commission to resell telephone services throughout the State. Once SWHI achieves critical mass in Texas, the Company plans to expand its prepaid telecommunications product offerings nationwide. For more information, visit www.everybodysphonecompany.com.

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.