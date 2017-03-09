SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. Corporate Update

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWHI), a provider of landline prepaid telephone services, today announced company details.

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. (SWHI) is considered a development stage company focusing on marketing plain old fashioned telephone service (POTS) to consumers in Texas.

Norman George, President said 2016 was spent reorganizing the corporation. On or about October 2016 there was a reverse stock split, on or about December 28, 2016 registration of shares utilizing the Reg-A registration was deemed qualified by the commission allowing the corporation to raise up to $500,000 in fresh capital from the sale of common shares over the next twelve (12) months.

The proceeds from the sale of the registered stock will be used to implement our marketing plan to increase revenue and achieve profitability within the next twelve (12) months. The names of the buyers will be disclosed in our quarterly and annual reports filed with OTC Markets.

The company has spent considerable time beta-testing its marketing plan to a specific consumer base who lives paycheck to paycheck -- and developing its internal back-office automated software to allow the company to manage its business with low overhead costs. We have discovered specific zip codes where our target market lives so we can utilize target guerrilla marketing to achieve critical mass of subscribers.

Once we achieve profits from revenue we will begin to expand our marketing to other markets in adjacent states beyond fiscal year 2017.

About SW Innovative Holdings, Inc.

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, sells prepaid, unlimited local (dial tone) telephone service to the residential market, primarily in greater Houston. The Company is fully licensed by the Texas Public Utility Commission to resell telephone services throughout the State. Once EVPH achieves critical mass in Texas, the Company plans to expand its prepaid telecommunications product offerings nationwide. For more information, visit www.everybodysphonecompany.com.

