SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d. b. a. Everybody's Phone Company updates our shareholders

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - SW Innovative Holding's, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWHI) today announced a shareholder update. SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. Our corporate offices will be operating on a short staff until it is safe for the staff and management to return to work in Houston.

Norman George, President, said, "The staff and management have made it through the storm we are all ok; our prayers go out to our neighbors and we will be here to help keep everyone talking. So many of our neighbors have lost everything and need help."

If you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey please donate $10.00 to the rebuilding efforts by sending a text message to "Harvey@90999."

Mr. George said we will have news about the direction company in the future.

About SW Innovative Holdings

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with the goal of acquiring controlling interests in profitable small businesses. Its existing operations sells prepaid, unlimited local (dial tone) telephone service to the residential market, primarily in greater Houston, Texas under its DBA, Everybody's Phone Company. The Company is fully licensed by the Texas Public Utility Commission to resell telephone services throughout the State [Service Provider Certificate of Operating Authority (SPCOA) No. 60785]. Once SWHI achieves critical mass in Texas, the Company plans to expand its prepaid telecommunications product offerings nationwide. For more information, visit www.everybodysphonecompany.com.

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.