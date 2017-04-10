SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. Details Business Strategy

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWHI), a provider of landline prepaid telephone services, today announced company details.

When considering which type of company to make an investment in; there are two types of companies the razor or the razor blade. Let me explain the razor is a company that manufactures products and the razor blade is a company with reoccurring sales. The subscriber purchases the service over and over hence reoccurring revenue.

Norman George, President of SW Innovative Holdings, Inc., said our business model is the reoccurring revenue model company where a subscriber prepays in advance for access to the plain old telephone service (POTS) and pays for this service month after month. We purchase access at wholesale rates and sell the monthly service at a small premium because we do not require a credit check or social security number; it is prepaid; if you do not pay the next month we interrupt or disconnect service.

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. has spent the past couple of years beta-testing the market and our internal software and procedures to ensure a market exists and we can bill and collect revenues from subscribers. We have concluded the beta testing phase and we are ready to rapidly grow revenues in Texas and then analyze expansion of opportunities.

About SW Innovative Holdings, Inc.

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, sells prepaid, unlimited local (dial tone) telephone service to the residential market, primarily in greater Houston. The Company is fully licensed by the Texas Public Utility Commission to resell telephone services throughout the State. Once SWHI achieves critical mass in Texas, the Company plans to expand its prepaid telecommunications product offerings nationwide. For more information, visit www.everybodysphonecompany.com.

