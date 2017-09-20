SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. new operating announces Tariff

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d. b. a. Everybody's Phone Company ( OTC PINK : SWHI) a provider of prepaid telephone services in Texas, today announced that The State of Texas Public Utilities Commission has approved our new operating tariff (rate plan) for the state of Texas.

Norman George President said "as a result of the filing of this new tariff (rate plans) we have added bundled 1+ long distance services to our old and new residential subscribers. Now our residential subscribers have local (dial tone) telephone service with bundled 1+ long distance service nationwide."

About SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d. b. a. Everybody's Phone Company

SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, sells prepaid, unlimited local (dial tone) telephone service to the residential market, primarily in greater Houston. The Company is fully licensed by the Texas Public Utility Commission to resell telephone services throughout the State. Once SWHI achieves critical mass in Texas, the Company plans to expand its prepaid telecommunications product offerings nationwide. For more information, visit www.everybodysphonecompany.com.

