Sweden Secret for Hot Flashes Found in Doctor Endorsed Relizen

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - You won't find it over-the-counter at your local pharmacy among the masses of vitamins and supplements, but your doctor most likely knows about it, and will probably recommend that you take it if you are a woman struggling with irritability, fatigue, night sweats and hot flashes commonly associated with menopause. A scientific abstract presented at the 2015 North American Menopause Society Annual Meeting concluded that the non-soy based supplement Relizen provides effective relief from hot flashes and other symptoms associated with menopause without a hormonal or estrogenic effect. Multiple clinical studies have confirmed a reduction in menopause symptoms, and showed no adverse side effects or reactions compared to placebo. The main ingredient of Relizen is made from purified Swedish flower pollen extract from specific flowers grown in Sweden without the use of pesticides.

"Relizen is so effective that it is the No. 1 product for hot flashes in France," said Dr. Steven R. Goldstein, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at New York University School of Medicine, and former president of the North American Menopause Society. "I recommend Relizen to my patients because it is safe and there is no question in my mind that this is an effective product, backed by clinical studies of merit, that can improve the quality of life for many women who are affected by menopause symptoms."

Goldstein, who co-authored and presented the Relizen scientific abstract, and is one of thousands of American OB-GYNs currently recommending Relizen to patients since the product became available in the United States through an exclusive license with JDS Therapeutics. In Europe, physicians have recommended Relizen for more than 15 years and more than 1 million women have used the supplement.

Relizen was designed in Sweden and is a patented nutritional supplement containing more than 180 nutrients derived from purified Swedish flower pollen. In all clinical studies of 300 women or more, Relizen has been shown to significantly improve quality of sleep, diminish fatigue and irritability, reduce night sweats, as well as hot flash frequency and intensity when compared to baseline. In these studies, Relizen has not been linked to any adverse reactions or side effects different than those associated with a sugar pill.

"I'm not a proponent of most supplements, however unlike other supplements purported to relieve menopause symptoms, Relizen does have a double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized clinical trial," said Goldstein. "JDS Therapeutics brought the product to doctors first to get our feedback and recommendation before taking direct to consumers. This shows the company has faith in what they are producing, giving me confidence when recommending it to patients."

A 2-3 month supply or Relizen is recommended by doctors for achieving best results and is available for purchase exclusively online at www.relizen.com (discounts available with doctor referral). A percentage of Relizen's profits are donated to ending domestic violence through My Sisters' Place charity, a cause JDS Therapeutics supports in its efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of women in the United States.