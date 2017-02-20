Swedish Pension Fund Completes Massive Global Portfolio Sale

JLL arranges $2.1B sale and $1.06B financing of Alecta Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Despite an uncertain global economic environment, investors and lenders remain drawn to the commercial real estate safe havens of the United States and United Kingdom. On behalf of Alecta, a Swedish occupational pension fund manager with approximately $85 billion under management, JLL's Global Capital Markets experts today announced the firm completed the sale of a global portfolio comprised 47 of office, retail, multifamily and industrial assets across the U.S. and U.K. Blackstone purchased the portfolio's 21 U.S. assets for $1.7 billion, and a global investment bank purchased all 26 assets in the U.K. for approximately $375 million.

JLL also secured acquisition financing on behalf of Blackstone. The Royal Bank of Canada provided a $799 million loan for the purchase of the U.S. office, retail and industrial assets. A government-sponsored enterprise provided a $93 million loan for the multifamily assets.

The portfolio includes locations in key gateway markets such as London, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Chicago and features a diverse range of high-profile tenants. The U.S. portfolio totals approximately 3 million square feet, and the UK portfolio totals 1.5 million square feet.

