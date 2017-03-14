Sweet, Savoury Songs of Clementines Liven Up the Metro One Morning

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Are you one of those people who, on a frosty March morning at Place-des-Arts, Berri or Peel Station, encountered a cheerful troubadour chanting a rhyme so vibrant that it put a smile on the face of metro users? Indeed, the sunshine spread by these joyful "sunmen" was contagious ...

This entertaining scenario is part of operation Taste the Sun, one of the initiatives undertaken to remind consumers that there is still time to enjoy Maroc Clementine season! These juicy little fruits, sporting the famous black diamond, are as practical as they are delicious. Slip them into your bag-they are easy to peel, delicious to eat on the go and exquisite in juice; clementines are a tasty source of vitamin C that appeal to toddlers, smoothie lovers and the entire family.

Three varieties of clementines from Morocco (Thin-skinned clementine, Nour clementine, Nadorcott mandarin) are available in Quebec until March and are the most popular on the market, allowing us to enjoy their sunny sweetness daily.

We invite the general public to witness the reaction of STM users who were greeted by these amiable ambassadors of Maroc, the clementines we love on a grey and cold March morning in the Montreal metro: a moment of happiness to share. Visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClementinesMaroc/ and have a lovely day!