Sweet Spring Desserts

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - (Family Features) When the scent of fresh blooms begins to fill the air, it's a sure sign that spring has sprung. It's the perfect time of year to gather loved ones for a leisurely meal, then linger over dessert as you enjoy this season of refreshment.

No dessert menu is complete without an array of treats, and these creamy, homemade Blueberry Key Lime Cheesecake Bars are the perfect way to put a sweet finishing touch on your celebrations. Or go for a crowd pleaser with this Cherry Cheesecake Lush Dessert and its smooth, velvety texture and plump, juicy cherries.

The secret ingredient in each of these desserts is Lucky Leaf Fruit Fillings, which are GMO-free and contain plenty of fruit -- and no high-fructose corn syrup -- for exceptional tasting desserts every time. With popular flavors like apple, blueberry, cherry and strawberry, you have plenty of convenient, versatile ways to dress up desserts.

Find more tasty treats for all your spring entertaining at luckyleaf.com.

Blueberry Key Lime Cheesecake Bars Recipe courtesy of Inside BruCrew Life blog Prep time: 25 minutes Cook time: 45 minutes Servings: 24 Nonstick cooking spray 30 vanilla cream-filled cookies 1/4 cup butter, melted 3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened 3/4 cup sugar 3/4 cup sour cream 1/3 cup key lime juice 1 tablespoon key lime zest 1/4 cup flour 3 eggs green gel food coloring (optional) 1 can (21 ounces) Lucky Leaf Blueberry Pie Filling, divided 1 container (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed key lime slices (optional)

Place baking sheet on bottom rack of oven. Fill halfway with water. Heat oven to 325 F. Line 9-by-13-inch pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray.

Using food processor, pulse cookies until crumbly. Stir together crumbs and butter. Press evenly into bottom of prepared pan.

Beat cream cheese until creamy. Add sugar and sour cream, and beat again until smooth. Add key lime juice, zest and flour, and beat until mixed thoroughly. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat gently after each. Add green food coloring to cheesecake mixture, if desired.

Spread cheesecake batter evenly over crust in pan. Add 1 cup of blueberry pie filling over top of cheesecake. Use butter knife to gently swirl pie filling into cheesecake. Do not let knife go through to crust.

Place pan on oven rack above tray of water. Bake 45-48 minutes. Remove immediately and place on wire rack for 1 hour then place in refrigerator until completely chilled.

Cut into 24 squares and serve with whipped topping, remaining pie filling and key lime wedges.

Cherry Cheesecake Lush Dessert Recipe courtesy of Lemon Tree Dwelling blog Prep time: 15 minutes Cook time: 15 minutes Servings: 12 1 cup vanilla wafer crumbs 1 cup finely chopped pecans 1 cup butter, melted 8 ounces cream cheese, softened 1 cup powdered sugar 16 ounces whipped topping, divided 2 small boxes cheesecake-flavored pudding 3 cups milk 1 can (21 ounces) Lucky Leaf Cherry Pie Filling 1/2 cup. chopped pecans

Heat oven to 350 F.

In medium mixing bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, finely chopped pecans and butter.

Press into 9-by-13-inch baking pan; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

In separate mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping. Mix until smooth; spread evenly over cooled crust.

Combine cheesecake pudding mix, milk and 1 1/2 cups whipped topping, and mix until smooth. Spread evenly over cream cheese layer in pan.

Top with pie filling, remaining whipped topping and chopped pecans.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.