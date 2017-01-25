sweetFrog Celebrates National Kazoo Day

Customers Get Free Kazoos to Play in Stores Nationwide

RICHMOND, VA --(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - sweetFrog Enterprises, recently named by The Daily Meal as America's Best Frozen Yogurt, has announced it will host a musical tribute to the kazoo at stores nationwide on National Kazoo Day, January 28. The first 150 customers at each sweetFrog location will be given a custom pink and green kazoo and encouraged to play it during their visit.

"sweetFrog has always been a place families come to have fun and be creative," said Matt Smith, sweetFrog's Chief Marketing Officer. "We invite everyone to come in, customize their own frozen yogurt creation, and hum a happy tune in between bites to create a 'buzz' in our stores on National Kazoo Day."

The kazoo was invented in the 1840s and first presented to the world at the Georgia State Fair in 1852. Commercial production of the Kazoo began many years later in 1912. More information about National Kazoo Day can be found at http://nationalkazooday.com/kazoo-history.html.

For more information about sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

Sweet Frog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing premium, all natural, self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh topping choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores including both company-owned, franchise and independently licensed locations either open or under contract in twenty-four states in the U.S., Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. Sweet Frog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

