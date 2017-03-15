sweetFrog Launches FroYo Flavor Bracket for March Madness

Leading National Frozen Yogurt Franchise To Host Online Bracket Challenge for Fans and Offer Up St. Patrick's Day Discounts

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise named America's Best Frozen Yogurt by The Daily Meal, is elevating bracket madness this March with sweetFrog FroYo Madness. This online bracket challenge mirrors the NCAA college basketball tournament bracket as 64 flavors will go head-to-head in four regions until "Frog 4" contenders, and eventually, a FroYo flavor champion, emerge.

Patrick Galleher, sweetFrog Enterprises CEO, says sweetFrog FroYo Madness is the ideal way for sweetFrog to engage with its fans during March Madness.

"It's that time of year when we all fall in love with exciting cinderella stories and rally to support our favorite contender," said Galleher. "sweetFrog FroYo Madness adds to the excitement -- giving our loyal fans an opportunity to make their favorite flavor the ultimate champion. What better way to engage with our customers -- especially when warmer temperatures make enjoying your favorite sweetFrog creation while watching the NCAA Tournament a must."

Similar to the NCAA Tournament, sweetFrog FroYo Madness is comprised of 64 sweetFrog flavor "teams" split up into four sixteen-team regions (Scoop, Cookie, Sweet, Frog). Starting on Wednesday, March 15th, sweetFrog FroYo Madness will follow a similar schedule to the NCAA Tournament. sweetFrog fans can help their favorite flavors advance to the next round by visiting sweetfrog.com/FroYoMadness and voting during the following timeframes:

First round -- March 15-17

Round of 32 -- March 18-19

Sweet 16 -- March 23-24

Tasty 8 -- March 25-26

Frog 4 -- April 1

Championship -- April 3

The winning flavor will be announced on April 4th. All sweetFrog fans who participate in sweetFrog FroYo Madness can receive an online coupon for a free cup of their favorite flavor through the sweetFrog Loyalty program.

sweetFrog's Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Smith, says sweetFrog FroYo Madness is one of many ways sweetFrog is celebrating their customers this March.

"While sweetFrog FroYo Madness is sure to be a big hit with our fans, we also encourage them to stop by our stores as the NCAA tournament kicks off this weekend," said Smith. "Not only can they try the 'Saint Patty's Swirl' -- our March limited time offer -- they'll get 20% off their purchase during St. Patrick's Day simply by wearing green. We can't wait to see customers across the country filling out their brackets this week while they enjoy their favorite frozen treat at their local sweetFrog!"

sweetFrog's "Saint Patty's Swirl" features NSA Irish Cream and NSA Vanilla. Topped with chocolate chips, hot fudge, and whipped cream, the resulting sweetFrog Swirl is the company's month-long tribute to St. Patrick's Day. And speaking of holiday tributes, all customers will receive a 20% discount on any purchase made during St. Patrick's Day weekend (March 17-19) simply by wearing green.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

Sweet Frog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing premium, all natural, self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh topping choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores including both company-owned, franchise and independently licensed locations either open or under contract in twenty-four states in the U.S, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. Sweet Frog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

