sweetFrog Opens 13th Location in the Empire State

WATERTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - sweetFrog Enterprises, LLC. is pleased to announce the reopening of its location in Watertown, NY. sweetFrog offers a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors, along with fresh topping choices within a self-serve model and was recently named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal.

This sweetFrog store, located at 21852 Towne Center Drive, Watertown, NY 13601, will re-open its doors on February 11 with a variety of opening festivities that will continue every day until their Grand Opening on February 18. During this time, t-shirts will be given out to the first 25 guests each day and a sweetFrog party for six will be given to a lucky guest through a "Like and Share" Facebook contest.

The grand opening celebration on February 18 will feature prizes, balloons, stickers, lots of giveaways and appearances by the ever-popular sweetFrog mascots, Scoop and Cookie. The first 100 guests will receive t-shirts and every purchase comes with a return-visit BOGO card. In addition, guests can get their frozen yogurt free if they can guess the weight of their cup and there will be a drawing for one lucky guest to win FROYO for a year.

The celebrating will not stop after the grand opening. From February 18 - March 4, sweetFrog will honor medical professionals, schools, fire and rescue, local businesses and churches with 50% off purchases on their designated day. In addition, there will be a 50% donation of sales to non-profit organizations who book benefit nights and a $50 discount on birthday party bookings by March 4, 2017.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

Sweet Frog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing premium, all natural, self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh topping choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores including both company-owned, franchise and independently licensed locations either open or under contract in twenty-eight states in the U.S, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. Sweet Frog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/3/11G129335/Images/watertown-80150f553b64b2a99af6bb187be00980.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbHadBXMbPw&feature=youtu.be