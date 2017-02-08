sweetFrog to Open Newest Store in Maui

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Franchise Adds First Location in Hawaii

MAUI, HI--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - sweetFrog Enterprises, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, announced it will be opening its newest store in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday, February 8. It will be sweetFrog's first location in Hawaii.

The sweetFrog store will be located at 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave. It will be in Food Court #7 of the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului. The franchise store is owned by Leif and Svetlana Smither.

"It is a tremendous opportunity for us to bring the first sweetFrog store to Hawaii," said Leif Smither. "We have a wonderful product to offer in a great location. We've received a lot of positive feedback from people in this area about the store's opening and we are ready to serve them the best frozen yogurt on the island."

The store's grand opening will take place on Saturday, February 11. The Smithers plan on giving away 50 coupons for a free frozen yogurt each day in the four days leading up the opening. They will also provide freebies such as "buy one, get one" cards, t-shirts and coloring books at the grand opening.

sweetFrog's CEO, Patrick Galleher, believes the company's frozen yogurt concept is a perfect fit for an area like Maui.

"We are thrilled to bring our frozen yogurt across the Pacific Ocean and establish our first franchise in Hawaii," said Galleher. "The ideal weather in Maui lends itself to customers being able to enjoy sweetFrog's frozen yogurt products year-round. We feel this will be a very successful opportunity to grow the sweetFrog brand."

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

Sweet Frog (www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing premium, all natural, self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh topping choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores including both company-owned, franchise and independently licensed locations either open or under contract in twenty-eight states in the U.S, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. Sweet Frog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

