Swift Navigation and Carnegie Robotics Announce Partnership to Bring High-Precision GNSS and Inertial Technology to Robotics and Autonomous Driving

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Swift Navigation, a San Francisco-based startup building centimeter-accurate GPS technology to power a world of autonomous vehicles, is teaming up with Carnegie Robotics LLC (CRL), the industry leader in reliable robotic components and systems. This technology-focused alliance will yield a line of navigation products for autonomous vehicles, outdoor robotics and machine control, the first of which will be announced on May 8, 2017 at the AUVSI Xponential 2017 event in Dallas, TX.

Swift Navigation solutions utilize real-time kinematics (RTK) technology, providing location solutions that are 100 times more accurate than traditional GPS, at a fraction of the cost. Swift recently shipped its newest product, Piksi™ Multi, a multi-band, multi-constellation high-precision GNSS receiver, perfectly apt for autonomous vehicles. Just as Swift's original Piksi module ushered in a new era of precision GPS affordability, the new Piksi Multi represents a revolution in robotics positioning with advanced precision GNSS capabilities for the mass market. The robotics market, through this partnership with Carnegie Robotics, stands to benefit from Piksi Multi's improved localization and control.

Carnegie Robotics is a leader in supplying rugged, reliable robotic systems for getting work done in the real world. The team at Carnegie Robotics (CRL) has decades of experience successfully transitioning state-of-the-art technologies from early design into commercial use in precision agriculture, machine control, autonomous vehicles, as well as industrial and military robots. This process requires both a deep knowledge of robotics and best-in-class engineering, but it cannot succeed without also addressing the business case, the needs of the end-user, reliability, maintenance, safety, certifications and the dozens of other essential factors necessary for a product to succeed in the real world.

"Swift's technology is perfectly suited for the world of robotics, and we couldn't do better than working with the renowned industry leaders at Carnegie Robotics," said Timothy Harris, CEO of Swift Navigation. "From their robotics technology expertise to their inertial intellectual property, Carnegie is an ideal partner for Swift. We are looking forward to developing an exciting line of products and making more joint announcements in the near future."

"Thanks to its focus on high-accuracy and low-cost, Swift Navigation has established itself as a leader and innovator in the world of high-precision GNSS," said Steve DiAntonio, CEO of Carnegie Robotics. "Swift is an ideal partner to work with us on rapid development of robots and autonomous systems. We're designing our joint line of products specifically for outdoor robots and autonomous vehicles with the appropriate physical, electrical and software interfaces to enable rapid deployment of precision GNSS and other mission-critical sensors."

More information about the partnership and the unveiling of this duo's first joint product will take place on May 8, 2017 at the AUVSI Xponential 2017 event being held in Dallas, TX from May 8-10, 2017. Learn more at www.xponential.org or visit the joint Swift Navigation and Carnegie Robotics booth #506 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry's first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation's technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications -- including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying, and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.'s 2016 and Forbes 2017 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Learn more online at swiftnav.com and follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav.

ABOUT CARNEGIE ROBOTICS, LLC

Carnegie Robotics LLC (CRL) was founded in 2010 to be an end-to-end provider of reliable robotic components and autonomous mobile ground robots. CRL has particular focus in inertial-based pose, GPS-denied positioning and perception technologies. Carnegie Robotics offers both its own product lines and custom product development to support the defense, light industrial, agriculture, mining and infrastructure markets. The company fuses engineering, manufacturing and testing expertise with a strong focus on meeting end user needs for reliability, productivity, safety and the dozens of other essential factors necessary for a product to work in the real world. The performance and reliability of CRL's products is a result of an ISO 9001:2008 certified process which covers all aspects of CRL's product design, testing, requirement validation and production. Learn more online at carnegierobotics.com and follow CRL on Twitter @CRLBots.

