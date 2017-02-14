Swift Navigation Now Shipping Piksi Multi, a Multi-Band, Multi-Constellation, Low-Cost, High-Precision GNSS Receiver

Providing "Multi ​for the Masses," ​​Piksi Multi offers an order of magnitude upgrade in RTK performance on a future-proof hardware platform, enabling much faster convergence times at a much lower cost than competitors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Swift Navigation​, ​​the San Francisco-based startup building centimeter-accurate GPS technology to power a world of autonomous technology, today announced it is now shipping its newest product, Piksi™ Multi, ​a multi-band, multi-constellation high-precision GNSS receiver. Piksi Multi represents a revolution in advanced precision GNSS capabilities for the mass market and was built from the ground up to meet the needs of demanding applications like autonomous driving. ​​To order Piksi Multi go to store.swiftnav.com.

"Autonomous vehicles require precision localization to navigate," said Swift Navigation CEO, Timothy Harris. "Swift Navigation solutions utilize real-time kinematics (RTK) technology, providing location accuracy that is 100 times more accurate than traditional GPS at a fraction of the cost of the competition."

Built on the notion that highly-precise RTK solutions should be offered at an affordable price, Swift Navigation is offering Piksi Multi at a much lower cost than comparable systems. Top-level benefits for customers include:

Centimeter-level accuracy

Fast convergence times, using multiple bands

Robust positioning, using onboard MEMS hardware

Open platform, with onboard Linux

Rapid prototyping, with a top-of-the-line evaluation kit

Future-proof hardware with in-field software upgrades

Piksi Multi supports ​GPS L1/L2 and is hardware-ready for GLONASS G1/G2, BeiDou B1/B2, Galileo E1/E5b, QZSS L1/L2 and SBAS. Multiple signal bands enable convergence times measured in seconds, not minutes. Multiple satellite constellations enhance availability and reliability. To learn more about Piksi Multi's centimeter-accurate performance, fast system start and reacquisition times and other technical details, read the Product Summary​.

The Piksi Multi Evaluation Kit ​has been upgraded with all new components and is also shipping as of February 9, 2017. The new kit contains two Piksi Multi GNSS Modules, two integrator-friendly Evaluation Boards, two GNSS survey-grade antennas, two high-performance radios, delivering best-in-class reliability and range -- well over 10 kilometers -- and all of the accessories required for rapid prototyping and integration. Despite these top tier components, the Evaluation Kit is the lowest-priced multi-band RTK kit on the market, at $1,995.

Orders can be placed via Swift Navigation's online store ​at store.swiftnav.com.

Piksi Multi is an open platform. It supports the popular Linux Operating System on its second core; allowing users to quickly prototype and adopt their own applications in a well-known and widely-used environment. Industries standing to benefit most from the new product include: autonomous vehicles, UAV, precision agriculture, robotics, space, survey and control and R&D applications requiring precise positioning.

"With the availability of Piksi Multi, Swift Navigation is taking another huge step forward in delivering affordable and highly-precise GNSS technology," continued Harris. "No one else is able to offer the robust centimeter-accuracy, and fast convergence times at such a low cost. Piksi Multi continues to revolutionize the autonomous vehicles category, which is growing at an unbelievable rate."

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation​, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry's first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation's technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications -- including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.'s 2016 ​and Forbes 2017 ​30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Learn more online at swiftnav.com​, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav ​or download Swift's latest autonomous vehicle white paper ​that presents the results of performance testing Swift Navigation's advanced automotive positioning solution and demonstrates the potential of centimeter-level localization for autonomous driving.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130162/Images/Piksi_Multi_GNSS_Receiver_Swift_Navigation_0214201-2adad4eb98c0ae1e8131e12c7214134d.jpg