Swift Navigation Now Shipping Piksi Multi, a Multi-Band, Multi-Constellation, Low-Cost, High-Precision GNSS Receiver

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Swift Navigation, the San Francisco-based startup building centimeter-accurate GPS technology to power a world of autonomous technology, today announced it is now shipping its newest product, Piksi™ Multi, a multi-band, multi-constellation high-precision GNSS receiver. Piksi Multi represents a revolution in advanced precision GNSS capabilities for the mass market and was built from the ground up to meet the needs of demanding applications like autonomous driving. To order Piksi Multi go to store.swiftnav.com.
"Autonomous vehicles require precision localization to navigate," said Swift Navigation CEO, Timothy Harris. "Swift Navigation solutions utilize real-time kinematics (RTK) technology, providing location accuracy that is 100 times more accurate than traditional GPS at a fraction of the cost of the competition."
Built on the notion that highly-precise RTK solutions should be offered at an affordable price, Swift Navigation is offering Piksi Multi at a much lower cost than comparable systems. Top-level benefits for customers include:
- Centimeter-level accuracy
- Fast convergence times, using multiple bands
- Robust positioning, using onboard MEMS hardware
- Open platform, with onboard Linux
- Rapid prototyping, with a top-of-the-line evaluation kit
- Future-proof hardware with in-field software upgrades
Piksi Multi supports GPS L1/L2 and is hardware-ready for GLONASS G1/G2, BeiDou B1/B2, Galileo E1/E5b, QZSS L1/L2 and SBAS. Multiple signal bands enable convergence times measured in seconds, not minutes. Multiple satellite constellations enhance availability and reliability. To learn more about Piksi Multi's centimeter-accurate performance, fast system start and reacquisition times and other technical details, read the Product Summary.
The Piksi Multi Evaluation Kit has been upgraded with all new components and is also shipping as of February 9, 2017. The new kit contains two Piksi Multi GNSS Modules, two integrator-friendly Evaluation Boards, two GNSS survey-grade antennas, two high-performance radios, delivering best-in-class reliability and range -- well over 10 kilometers -- and all of the accessories required for rapid prototyping and integration. Despite these top tier components, the Evaluation Kit is the lowest-priced multi-band RTK kit on the market, at $1,995.
Orders can be placed via Swift Navigation's online store at store.swiftnav.com.
Piksi Multi is an open platform. It supports the popular Linux Operating System on its second core; allowing users to quickly prototype and adopt their own applications in a well-known and widely-used environment. Industries standing to benefit most from the new product include: autonomous vehicles, UAV, precision agriculture, robotics, space, survey and control and R&D applications requiring precise positioning.
"With the availability of Piksi Multi, Swift Navigation is taking another huge step forward in delivering affordable and highly-precise GNSS technology," continued Harris. "No one else is able to offer the robust centimeter-accuracy, and fast convergence times at such a low cost. Piksi Multi continues to revolutionize the autonomous vehicles category, which is growing at an unbelievable rate."
ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION
Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry's first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation's technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications -- including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.'s 2016 and Forbes 2017 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav or download Swift's latest autonomous vehicle white paper that presents the results of performance testing Swift Navigation's advanced automotive positioning solution and demonstrates the potential of centimeter-level localization for autonomous driving.
Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/13/11G130162/Images/Piksi_Multi_GNSS_Receiver_Swift_Navigation_0214201-2adad4eb98c0ae1e8131e12c7214134d.jpg