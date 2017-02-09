Swiftype Launches AI-Powered Content Discovery Engine For Enterprise Users

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Swiftype is excited to introduce its AI-powered Enterprise Search Platform™, the company's formal expansion into cloud-based content discovery and search for the modern enterprise. As businesses utilize a growing number of cloud-based tools across multiple platforms like Salesforce, Office 365, Dropbox, Google G Suite, Zendesk, and others, the basic task of finding content becomes increasingly difficult and frustrating. Swiftype's Enterprise Search integrates artificial intelligence with its industry leading search technology to solve the discovery problems hindering the productivity of modern workforces.

"Our team is reliant on the product-driven content developed and maintained across the diverse cloud platforms we use. Swiftype's product understands the fuzzy searches that employees often use and more accurately predicts content needed," said Chris Crane, Co-Founder and VP of Product and Engineering at ScoutRFP, a cloud platform that automates and simplifies sourcing and procurement for the enterprise. "We've been actively leveraging Swiftype's search technology and it's transformed the way our employees work and how we service our customers."

Swiftype's AI-powered Enterprise Search Platform™ allows employees to seamlessly access the data they need, from any device, across the many applications their jobs require. With just one search, a user can find everything relevant to the task at hand: accounts in Salesforce, files on Dropbox, documents in Google G Suite or Office 365, information from internal databases, conversation threads on Gmail, and more. To make the user experience truly seamless, Swiftype also integrates directly into apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and others to allow users to search and find content across all of these services without disturbing their existing workflows.

"Our lives as consumers have been changed by advancements in AI, from Amazon's Echo to Siri," said Jon Sakoda, General Partner at New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), a leading global venture capital firm with investments including Uber, Snapchat, Salesforce, and Workday. "We have all experienced the power of search and AI in our personal world, but are thirsting for the same intelligent experience at work. Swiftype's unique AI technology makes this possible, frequently providing the best answers to every employee's questions before they are asked."

The new platform introduces a host of complementary technologies that address a broad range of use cases. Pillars of the offering include:

Swiftype AI-powered search applications built natively for mobile, desktop, and web browsers. Additional workflow integrations allow users to search all their data from the applications they already use.

A Connector Framework that seamlessly and securely connects a wide range of cloud-based platforms within minutes. Integrated platforms available immediately include Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Atlassian, Zendesk, and more.

The Enterprise Knowledge Graph, Swiftype's artificial intelligence platform analyzes the content and relationships inherent to corporate data. This allows Swiftype to understand queries the same way humans do, making the end-user search experience both intuitive and incredibly powerful. AI capabilities also proactively display relevant content based on calendar events, emails, and user behavior.

"We believe the next several years will signal a shift in enterprise search and collaboration," said Matt Riley, Swiftype Cofounder and CEO. "There is a clear trend of companies adopting an increasing number of SaaS tools, resulting in both an explosion of data stored in the cloud and a fragmentation of knowledge across platforms. Our goal is to empower companies to discover and make use of that data, regardless of where it resides."

Swiftype strongly believes its enterprise search platform will change the way employees work and is offering a free 7 day trial here.

About Swiftype

Founded in 2012, Swiftype's industry leading search platform delivers accurate, relevant and customizable search results for businesses. Swiftype's suite of products, Site Search and Enterprise Search, have revolutionized the way people find information across their organization and on public facing websites. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $23 million in funding, by investors including NEA and Y Combinator. Its strong customer portfolio includes AT&T, Shopify, SurveyMonkey, Dr. Pepper, publishers Engadget and TechCrunch, and brands like Qualcomm, Asana, Marketo and Hubspot. For more information, visit https://swiftype.com and @Swiftype