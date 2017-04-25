Swinerton and Cowlitz Indian Tribe open Ilani Casino Resort

​LA CENTER, WA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Swinerton and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe are thrilled to announce the opening of the Ilani Casino Resort. After over 10 years of planning from the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, LLC, the project now opens its doors after first breaking ground in 2015.

A design-build job with Friedmutter Group Architecture & Design Studios, the Ilani Casino Resort totals over 350,000 square feet for gaming, restaurant, entertainment, and retail areas, along with parking space for 3,000 cars on the 152-acre site.

The resort debuts an over 100,000 square-foot gaming floor with 2,500 slot machines and 75 table games, as well as a variety of restaurants, including Michael Jordan's Steakhouse, Line & Lure, Rose & Thorn, Longhouse, and a food court.

This is Swinerton's largest project ever in the state of Washington, and involved the construction of a new overpass above Interstate 5, which required extensive coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation. The project team also built new interchanges and ramps to help address new traffic.

The next phase of construction will include building additional gaming areas, a hotel, and parking garage.

