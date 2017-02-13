Swinerton announces new Special Projects Division based in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Swinerton Builders is pleased to announce the launch of a Special Projects and Interiors division in Atlanta to serve corporate clients throughout the Southeast.

Swinerton also welcomes Paul Nielsen as Director of Special Projects for the Atlanta office. Paul brings more than two decades of leadership experience in project management, preconstruction, and design-build to the company's dynamic Special Projects division, which covers interiors, tenant improvements, and adaptive reuse.

"I'm honored and excited by the opportunity we have here at Swinerton," Nielsen said. "I was so drawn to the culture of the company and the potential that exists for us here in the Southeast."

Paul leads a strong group of experienced construction professionals based out of Swinerton's Atlanta office.

"Paul is just the right person to help Swinerton expand its reach," Swinerton Sr. Vice President Scott Conrad said. "He and his team have deep, trusted relationships in Atlanta and the Southeast, and we're excited to bring our broad experience to a new market with their help."

Paul spent the last 17 years working with a successful Atlanta-based General Contractor where he developed valuable relationships with clients such as Carter's|OshKosh, Halyard Health (previously Kimberly-Clark Health), CNN, National Vision, and Hewlett Packard.

Paul joins the company as it also begins the process of officially incorporating Atlanta-based Cambridge Swinerton Builders as a part of Swinerton Builders -- expanding the company's reach from coast to coast for the first time in Swinerton's 129-year history.

Swinerton Builders and Cambridge Builders first joined forces as joint venture partners in 2010, and then merged into Cambridge Swinerton Builders in 2013. Now, as part of Swinerton's ongoing commitment to serve its clients, employees, and the southeast, the companies will further consolidate under the Swinerton brand in order to better serve the region.

Swinerton's Atlanta office will continue to serve multifamily clients, but will also support a variety of market sectors, including hospitality, senior housing, office interiors, parking structures and ground-up office buildings.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves -- proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence.