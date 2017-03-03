Swinerton Breaks Ground on Palomar College South Education Center

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Swinerton is excited to announce the groundbreaking of the Palomar College South Education Center in Rancho Bernardo. The building will become Palomar Community College District's second satellite campus and is expected to serve over 2,000 students, a major step to help meet the ever-increasing higher education needs of the greater Rancho Bernardo area and surrounding North San Diego County communities. Construction is expected to complete in summer 2018.

This marks Swinerton's 7th project with Palomar College, building on an extensive, trusted partnership with one of San Diego's largest higher education providers.

This renovation project consists of an existing 121,000-square-foot, four-story, core and shell Class A office building and an existing four-story parking structure. Both buildings are undergoing major structural upgrades to meet current DSA code compliance.

The office building upgrade includes a full build-out of all four floors, three new glass-enclosed stair towers, classrooms, biology and chemistry labs, offices, a bookstore, a cafeteria, and other ancillary areas. State-of-the art audiovisual and teledata systems have also been integrated into the design. Extensive site improvements include completion of a new interior looped road and installation of walkways, landscaping and lighting throughout the existing 27-acre site, creating a truly park-like campus setting.

About Swinerton

